Related Categories: International | Police State & Prisons
NUMSA demands the immediate release of American political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
by NUMSA statement reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 8:30 PM
Mumia Abu-Jamal now has congestive heart disease, organ failure of the skin, and COVID 19 breathing difficulties. With Mumia's life at stake, people from all around the world are speaking out and calling for Mumia's immediate release.
sm_new-mumia-flyer.jpg
original image (819x832)
south-africa.png

NUMSA demands the immediate release of American political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal

March 10, 2021

For Immediate Release

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), as the biggest trade union in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, has made an urgent call to the Governor of Pennsylvania in the U.S. Mr. Tom Wolf to intervene in the case of Mr. Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Abu-Jamal, formerly known as Wesley Cook, was convicted of fatally shooting Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner after Faulkner reportedly pulled over Abu-Jamal’s brother during a late-night traffic stop in 1981. He has been in prison since 1982, and was on death row until 2011, when his death sentence was ruled unconstitutional. He is now serving a life sentence. We believe that he is innocent and has been framed by the corrupt racist justice system in the U.S. He has been imprisoned for 38 years, mostly on death row.

In the letter we sent to the governor yesterday, we requested that he must urgently intervene to ensure that Abu-Jamal and all other prisoners who have tested positive for the covid-19 virus, receive urgent medical attention. Abu-Jamal’s condition is rapidly deteriorating and there are fears that he may die. We also repeat calls for him to be released from jail. He is America’s most prominent political prisoner, an award-winning journalist and former Black Panther. His only “crime” is exposing the racist, capitalist justice system in the U.S. which for decades defended and supported the Apartheid government for years.

It is our revolutionary duty as a Marxist-Leninist inspired trade union to defend the most vulnerable and to expose tyranny wherever it rears its ugly head. During the dark days of Apartheid, the liberation movement was supported by progressive organizations putting pressure on the government to release political prisoners. That is the case now with Abu-Jamal and we are calling on all progressive formations, locally and abroad to support this campaign and help to pressurize Tom Wolf to act humanely, and to grant Mr. Abu-Jamal his freedom and his dignity. It is clear that the governor’s refusal to provide Mr. Abu-Jamal with proper health care to fight this deadly infection is an attack on his fundamental right to healthcare. We urge our comrades locally and around the globe to join us in this just campaign to free Abu-Jamal.

Aluta continua!

The struggle continues!

Issued by Irvin Jim

NUMSA General Secretary

For more information, please contact:

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

NUMSA National Spokesperson

phakamileh@numsa.org.za

Twitter: @phakxx

Contact number: +27833767725

WhatsApp: +2783767725

https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
§Take Action Flyer, part one
by The Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 8:35 PM
sm_new-mumia-flyer1.jpg
original image (793x837)
Please do what you can to support Mumia. The phone calls have helped!
https://jamaljournal.blogspot.com/2021/02/...
§Take Action Flyer, part two
by The Jamal Journal
Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 8:37 PM
sm_new-mumia-flyer2.jpg
original image (827x845)
The phone calls are helping!
https://jamaljournal.blogspot.com/2021/02/...
