Join the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion on "The Democratic Party and the Left" on Monday, March 15th at 4 PM Pacific Time.
What was the historical relationship between the Left and the Democratic Party, and what can that tell us about the problems and tasks we inherit from the 1920s-30s Old Left, the 1960s-70s New Left, and even earlier?
Panelists:
Harvey Kaye (Professor Emeritus of Democracy and Justice Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, contributor to Jacobin magazine's YouTube channel)
Reid Kotlas (Platypus Affiliated Society, Socialist Legacy)
Wayne Price (revolutionary anarchist)
Gerald Smith (Oscar Grant Committee,
Berkeley Copwatch, ex-Black Panther Party)
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
|Date
|Monday March 15
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Platypus Affiliated Society
|coordinator [at] platypus1917.org
|Location Details
Zoom link here: https://zoom.us/j/96026557670
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 6:26 PM
