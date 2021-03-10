

https://zoom.us/j/96026557670



Join the Platypus Affiliated Society for a panel discussion on "The Democratic Party and the Left" on Monday, March 15th at 4 PM Pacific Time.



What was the historical relationship between the Left and the Democratic Party, and what can that tell us about the problems and tasks we inherit from the 1920s-30s Old Left, the 1960s-70s New Left, and even earlier?



Panelists:

Harvey Kaye (Professor Emeritus of Democracy and Justice Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, contributor to Jacobin magazine's YouTube channel)

Reid Kotlas (Platypus Affiliated Society, Socialist Legacy)

Wayne Price (revolutionary anarchist)

Gerald Smith (Oscar Grant Committee,

