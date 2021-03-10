Sun, Mar 14, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Time

Collective Worker Action in the Tech Industry



A look at both the history of collective actions taken by workers in the tech industry and the current state of the movement. Tech has long been seen as an industry that has resisted worker organization for many reasons. However, there has actually been a long history of organization among tech workers. And, in the last few years, there has been a groundswell of worker organizing in many of the largest tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. What are the strategies that have been taken by the movement to build worker power and how successful have they been? What is different and unique about organizing workers in the tech industry? Come find out!

Bios:

Sarvesh Rajasekaran has been working in the tech industry as an engineer and product manager for over a decade and helps maintain Collective Action in Tech. He has also been a community organizer for Bernie 2020 and Homes not Handcuffs among other electoral and issue campaigns.

Kristen will join Sarvesh and will provide her bio shortly.



