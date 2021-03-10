top
Collective Worker Action in the Tech Industry
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 14
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
Zoom meeting. Log-in info will be posted on our website, ICSSMARX.ORG by Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021.

The meeting will be opened up, as usual, at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc. We intend to start the presentation as close to 10:30 am as possible. The program will end at 12:30, but the zoom meeting will remain open for informal discussion.
Sun, Mar 14, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Time
Collective Worker Action in the Tech Industry

A look at both the history of collective actions taken by workers in the tech industry and the current state of the movement. Tech has long been seen as an industry that has resisted worker organization for many reasons. However, there has actually been a long history of organization among tech workers. And, in the last few years, there has been a groundswell of worker organizing in many of the largest tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. What are the strategies that have been taken by the movement to build worker power and how successful have they been? What is different and unique about organizing workers in the tech industry? Come find out!
Bios:
Sarvesh Rajasekaran has been working in the tech industry as an engineer and product manager for over a decade and helps maintain Collective Action in Tech. He has also been a community organizer for Bernie 2020 and Homes not Handcuffs among other electoral and issue campaigns.
Kristen will join Sarvesh and will provide her bio shortly.

LOG-IN INFORMATION
The meeting will be opened up, as usual, at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc. We intend to start the presentation as close to 10:30 am as possible. The program will end at 12:30, but the zoom meeting will remain open for informal discussion.

Log-in info will be posted on our website, ICSSMARX.ORG by Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021.

icss-2021-03-14-tech_workers.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (521.5KB)
For more event information: http://icsmarx.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 5:52 PM
