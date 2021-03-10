Anniversary of the Daily Food Not Bombs Meal at the Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center



Sunday, March 14, 2021

Celebration and free concert with Johnny and the Pandemics

Noon to 5:00 pm at Laurel and Front Streets



We ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance.

Free masks provided.



When our governments and their corporate sponsors failed the community we stepped up and provided the basic services the poor and unhoused people needed.



• We were one of the first to institute social distancing.

• We provided the only reliable hand washing station downtown.

• We provided the only free fresh drinking water.

• We were one of the first to provide free masks.

• We were the first to place unhoused people in hotel rooms.

• We were one of the only programs that welcomed court ordered community service volunteers.

• We shared meals with over 100 people every day for the entire year of the pandemic.

• We facilitated groceries to hundreds of families.

• We joined in the defense of the people sheltering in place at San Lorenzo Park.

• We had a free concert on every holiday.

• We helped organize the community Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners.

• We are but one of over 1,000 chapters of Food Not Bombs that have been on the front lines meeting the needs of the people in at least 65 countries.

• We are building community. We are not afraid.



And we couldn’t have done this without the generous support of our community. - Thank you Santa Cruz!



ITS PIE DAY SO PIE DONATIONS WELCOME! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4417649039...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:54 PM