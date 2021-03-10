top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 3/14/2021
Celebrate 365 Days of the COVID-19 Relief Center
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 14
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details
Laurel and Front Streets, Santa Cruz
Anniversary of the Daily Food Not Bombs Meal at the Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center

Sunday, March 14, 2021
Celebration and free concert with Johnny and the Pandemics
Noon to 5:00 pm at Laurel and Front Streets

We ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
Free masks provided.

When our governments and their corporate sponsors failed the community we stepped up and provided the basic services the poor and unhoused people needed.

• We were one of the first to institute social distancing.
• We provided the only reliable hand washing station downtown.
• We provided the only free fresh drinking water.
• We were one of the first to provide free masks.
• We were the first to place unhoused people in hotel rooms.
• We were one of the only programs that welcomed court ordered community service volunteers.
• We shared meals with over 100 people every day for the entire year of the pandemic.
• We facilitated groceries to hundreds of families.
• We joined in the defense of the people sheltering in place at San Lorenzo Park.
• We had a free concert on every holiday.
• We helped organize the community Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners.
• We are but one of over 1,000 chapters of Food Not Bombs that have been on the front lines meeting the needs of the people in at least 65 countries.
• We are building community. We are not afraid.

And we couldn’t have done this without the generous support of our community. - Thank you Santa Cruz!

ITS PIE DAY SO PIE DONATIONS WELCOME!
sm_santa_cruz_food_not_bombs_downtown.jpg
original image (1608x842)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4417649039...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code