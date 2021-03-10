Anniversary of the Daily Food Not Bombs Meal at the Santa Cruz Homeless Union COVID-19 Relief Center
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Celebration and free concert with Johnny and the Pandemics
Noon to 5:00 pm at Laurel and Front Streets
We ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
Free masks provided.
When our governments and their corporate sponsors failed the community we stepped up and provided the basic services the poor and unhoused people needed.
• We were one of the first to institute social distancing.
• We provided the only reliable hand washing station downtown.
• We provided the only free fresh drinking water.
• We were one of the first to provide free masks.
• We were the first to place unhoused people in hotel rooms.
• We were one of the only programs that welcomed court ordered community service volunteers.
• We shared meals with over 100 people every day for the entire year of the pandemic.
• We facilitated groceries to hundreds of families.
• We joined in the defense of the people sheltering in place at San Lorenzo Park.
• We had a free concert on every holiday.
• We helped organize the community Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners.
• We are but one of over 1,000 chapters of Food Not Bombs that have been on the front lines meeting the needs of the people in at least 65 countries.
• We are building community. We are not afraid.
And we couldn’t have done this without the generous support of our community. - Thank you Santa Cruz!
ITS PIE DAY SO PIE DONATIONS WELCOME!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 3/14/2021
|Celebrate 365 Days of the COVID-19 Relief Center
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
|Location Details
|Laurel and Front Streets, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4417649039...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:54 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network