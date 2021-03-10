top
Shelter in Faith: Reflections on the Religious Roots of the Current Insurrection
Date Monday March 15
Time 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details
Free Online Event. Registration required for this virtual event: Register on the library website!
https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7588524
Join local faith leaders of diverse backgrounds as they bring us the next installment of the Shelter in Faith series: Reflections on the Religious Roots of the Current Insurrection. Through this partnership with the Tent of Abraham, panelists explore how the events we all witnessed on January 6 are the direct result of the rise of Christian Nationalism, Anti-Semitism and Racism. Leaders will share how their faith communities and spiritual practices can provide us guidance in these challenging times.

Monday, March 15th
10:00-11:30am
Registration required for this virtual event: Register on the library website!

Guest Presenters:

* Rev. Beverly Brook, Peace United Church of Christ
* Rev. Deborah Johnson, Innerlight Ministries
* Pastor Bobby Marchessault, Missio Dei Community
* Rabbi Paula Marcus, Temple Beth El
* The conversation will be moderated by Ziggy Rendler-Bregman, Tent of Abraham.

This event is hosted by Santa Cruz Public Libraries in partnership with The Tent of Abraham.

Tent of Abraham is a collaborative collection of members of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith communities in Santa Cruz County, who are interested in learning more about each other. They believe that peace and justice come from understanding and mutual respect.

For more information on this organization, please visit the Tent of Abraham website:
http://tofasantacruz.org/about/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7842444722...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:45 PM
