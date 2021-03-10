



Monday, March 15th

10:00-11:30am

Registration required for this virtual event: Register on the library website!



Guest Presenters:



* Rev. Beverly Brook, Peace United Church of Christ

* Rev. Deborah Johnson, Innerlight Ministries

* Pastor Bobby Marchessault, Missio Dei Community

* Rabbi Paula Marcus, Temple Beth El

* The conversation will be moderated by Ziggy Rendler-Bregman, Tent of Abraham.



This event is hosted by Santa Cruz Public Libraries in partnership with The Tent of Abraham.



Tent of Abraham is a collaborative collection of members of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith communities in Santa Cruz County, who are interested in learning more about each other. They believe that peace and justice come from understanding and mutual respect.



For more information on this organization, please visit the Tent of Abraham website:

