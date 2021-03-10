Join local faith leaders of diverse backgrounds as they bring us the next installment of the Shelter in Faith series: Reflections on the Religious Roots of the Current Insurrection. Through this partnership with the Tent of Abraham, panelists explore how the events we all witnessed on January 6 are the direct result of the rise of Christian Nationalism, Anti-Semitism and Racism. Leaders will share how their faith communities and spiritual practices can provide us guidance in these challenging times.
Monday, March 15th
10:00-11:30am
Registration required for this virtual event: Register on the library website!
Guest Presenters:
* Rev. Beverly Brook, Peace United Church of Christ
* Rev. Deborah Johnson, Innerlight Ministries
* Pastor Bobby Marchessault, Missio Dei Community
* Rabbi Paula Marcus, Temple Beth El
* The conversation will be moderated by Ziggy Rendler-Bregman, Tent of Abraham.
This event is hosted by Santa Cruz Public Libraries in partnership with The Tent of Abraham.
Tent of Abraham is a collaborative collection of members of Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith communities in Santa Cruz County, who are interested in learning more about each other. They believe that peace and justice come from understanding and mutual respect.
For more information on this organization, please visit the Tent of Abraham website:
http://tofasantacruz.org/about/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 3/15/2021
|Shelter in Faith: Reflections on the Religious Roots of the Current Insurrection
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday March 15
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Public Libraries
|Location Details
|
Free Online Event. Registration required for this virtual event: Register on the library website!
https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7588524
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7842444722...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 10th, 2021 3:45 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network