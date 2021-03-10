From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
March 11 - 21: 4 different online events about the Paris Commune & the Kronstadt Rebellion
Below are some online events (starting on Thursday, 3/11), regarding the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Kronstadt Rebellion and the 150th anniversary of the 1871 Paris Commune! (They're all from the UK, but the times still largely work for the west coast).
Thursday, March 11 -- The Kronstadt Revolt 1921: The Crushing of the Flower of the Revolution -- by the Anarchist Communist Group (UK), here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-kronstadt-revolt-1921-the-crushing-of-the-flower-of-the-revolution-tickets-141986315893
Sunday, March 14 -- Vive la Commune!: Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune -- by Worker's Liberty (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vive-la-commune-tickets-141698832021?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Saturday, March 20 -- 150th Anniversary of the Paris Commune - The Way towards a New Society -- by the Truth and Memory Committee (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150th-anniversary-of-the-paris-commune-the-way-towards-a-new-society-tickets-140973125413?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sunday, March 21 -- Paris Commune @ 150: A (3 1/2 hour) commemoration -- by Counterfire (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/paris-commune-150-tickets-140987508433?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sunday, March 14 -- Vive la Commune!: Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune -- by Worker's Liberty (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vive-la-commune-tickets-141698832021?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Saturday, March 20 -- 150th Anniversary of the Paris Commune - The Way towards a New Society -- by the Truth and Memory Committee (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/150th-anniversary-of-the-paris-commune-the-way-towards-a-new-society-tickets-140973125413?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sunday, March 21 -- Paris Commune @ 150: A (3 1/2 hour) commemoration -- by Counterfire (UK), here:
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/paris-commune-150-tickets-140987508433?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network