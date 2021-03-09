top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Police State & Prisons
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa writes to PA Gov. Tom Wolf for Mumia
by NUMSA letter reposted by the Jamal Journal
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 6:18 PM
This March 9 letter was written by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, written to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for Mumia Abu-Jamal.
sm_mumia-covid-flyer.jpg
original image (1080x1080)

TQn90GmX4NzCOn4DBw844Nrj5aQYhKvlE9uYkYyrZIi3YrrwexNvJJyOm7hZQfJwTtjdLJNR3MOauvvF9qSVoQEI2wckQ6IRtt8rtBDdMw8sJ1rx_nofEpB5TnEAXNtBsrhyliqq

Letter written from:

NATIONAL UNION OF METALWORKERS OF SOUTH AFRICA

153 Lilian Ngoyi Street (Cnr. Gerald Sekoto) P. O. Box 260483 Newtown EXCOM 2023 Johannesburg Tel: (011) 689 – 1700 2001 Fax: (011) 834 – 4320  

IrvinJ@numsa.org.za or LethaboS@numsa.org.za or 

SimoneL@numsa.org.za 

Office of the General Secretary

Letter written to:

09 March 2021 

The Governor  

Mr. Tom Wolf  

Pennsylvania  


Dear Governor Wolf, 

We are writing to you on behalf of 360 000 metalworkers organised under the banner of NUMSA.  

A few years ago we wrote to your office on the medical treatment administered to Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal. Today, we once again write to you on the critical health condition of Mr Abu-Jamal, who has contracted COVID-19 and requires urgent and  proper healthcare.

It remains the responsibility of State Authorities to provide all resources and care  available to combat the spread of the disease and protect lives, especially those in  their care. Unfortunately, this care and protection has not been provided to Mr Abu-Jamal and most probably many other prisoners in your care. The world is facing an unprecedented crisis, which is not of the making of Mr Abu-Jamal.  

The United Nations has clearly spelled out the importance of human rights in recovery response and putting people first, from all walks of life. The United Nations further states that “Women and men, children, youth and older persons, refugees  and migrants, the poor, people with disabilities, persons in detention, minorities, LGBTI people, among others, are all being affected differently. We have an obligation  to ensure everyone is protected and included in the response to this crisis.”

Your refusal to provide Mr Abu-Jamal with proper health care to fight this deadly infection, in the face of this noble call by the United Nations, is an attack on his fundamental rights to care and his fundamental right to life. 

We once again have no alternative but to join other organisations and peace loving people worldwide to demand as before, the following:  

• Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal and other infected prisoners must receive proper  medical care. 

• We demand Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal’s immediate release from prison as we  believe his incarceration was for his political beliefs.  

We will greatly appreciate your response to our demands, which includes the  immediate, specialised care for Mr Abu-Jamal and all other critically ill prisoners. 

Yours faithfully, 

Irvin Jim 

General Secretary – National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa

President – Andrew Chirwa; 1st Deputy President – Basil Cele; 2nd Deputy President – Ruth Ntlokotse;  National Treasurer – Mphumzi Maqungo; General Secretary – Irvin Jim; Deputy General Secretary – Karl Cloete

https://jamaljournal-movement.blogspot.com...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code