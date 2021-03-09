This March 9 letter was written by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, written to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf for Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Letter written from:

NATIONAL UNION OF METALWORKERS OF SOUTH AFRICA

153 Lilian Ngoyi Street (Cnr. Gerald Sekoto) P. O. Box 260483 Newtown EXCOM 2023 Johannesburg Tel: (011) 689 – 1700 2001 Fax: (011) 834 – 4320

IrvinJ@numsa.org.za or LethaboS@numsa.org.za or

SimoneL@numsa.org.za

Office of the General Secretary

Letter written to:

09 March 2021

The Governor

Mr. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania





Dear Governor Wolf,

We are writing to you on behalf of 360 000 metalworkers organised under the banner of NUMSA.

A few years ago we wrote to your office on the medical treatment administered to Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal. Today, we once again write to you on the critical health condition of Mr Abu-Jamal, who has contracted COVID-19 and requires urgent and proper healthcare.

It remains the responsibility of State Authorities to provide all resources and care available to combat the spread of the disease and protect lives, especially those in their care. Unfortunately, this care and protection has not been provided to Mr Abu-Jamal and most probably many other prisoners in your care. The world is facing an unprecedented crisis, which is not of the making of Mr Abu-Jamal.

The United Nations has clearly spelled out the importance of human rights in recovery response and putting people first, from all walks of life. The United Nations further states that “Women and men, children, youth and older persons, refugees and migrants, the poor, people with disabilities, persons in detention, minorities, LGBTI people, among others, are all being affected differently. We have an obligation to ensure everyone is protected and included in the response to this crisis.”

Your refusal to provide Mr Abu-Jamal with proper health care to fight this deadly infection, in the face of this noble call by the United Nations, is an attack on his fundamental rights to care and his fundamental right to life.

We once again have no alternative but to join other organisations and peace loving people worldwide to demand as before, the following:

• Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal and other infected prisoners must receive proper medical care.

• We demand Mr Mumia Abu-Jamal’s immediate release from prison as we believe his incarceration was for his political beliefs.

We will greatly appreciate your response to our demands, which includes the immediate, specialised care for Mr Abu-Jamal and all other critically ill prisoners.

Yours faithfully,

Irvin Jim

General Secretary – National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa

President – Andrew Chirwa; 1st Deputy President – Basil Cele; 2nd Deputy President – Ruth Ntlokotse; National Treasurer – Mphumzi Maqungo; General Secretary – Irvin Jim; Deputy General Secretary – Karl Cloete