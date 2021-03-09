



Saturday March 13, 2021 at 4 PM, on steps of Mission High School

3750 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 [across from Dolores Park]



Rally @ 4 pm and March @ 5 pm



*Masks Required & Practice Social Distancing*



Bring sign, noise makers and candles!!



#JusticeForBreonnaTaylor

#SayHerName

#StillNoJustice

#BreonnaTaylor

#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered

#WomensHistoryMonth2021



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



