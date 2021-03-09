Now One Year Later and STILL NO JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!
Saturday March 13, 2021 at 4 PM, on steps of Mission High School
3750 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 [across from Dolores Park]
Rally @ 4 pm and March @ 5 pm
*Masks Required & Practice Social Distancing*
Bring sign, noise makers and candles!!
#JusticeForBreonnaTaylor
#SayHerName
#StillNoJustice
#BreonnaTaylor
#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered
#WomensHistoryMonth2021
Posted by Women's March San Francisco on FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/sfwomensmarch
___________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
