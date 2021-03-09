The Jamal Journal is excited to release an important new statement of support issued by the Alameda Labor Council (AFL-CIO), which was sent out as an email action alert to their members, asking them to make phone calls in support of Mumia during this health emergency. The statement is featured first, and then the full text of the action alert sent to Alameda Labor Council members. (Photo shows dermatitis on Mumia's leg, that is now all over his body.)

The Jamal Journal is excited to release an important new statement of support issued by the Alameda Labor Council (AFL-CIO), which was sent out as an email action alert to their members, asking them to make phone calls in support of Mumia during this health emergency. The statement is featured first, and then the full text of the action alert sent to Alameda Labor Council members.

FULL STATEMENT

Alameda Labor Council applauds Colin Kaepernick’s statement calling for freedom for Mumia Abu-Jamal. In a video statement, Kaepernick documented how nearly 40 years ago Abu-Jamal was framed for the murder of a Philadelphia police officer, framed by a police department notorious for its systematic racist brutality and for tampering with evidence to convict the innocent.

Kaepernick himself has been blackballed by the NFL for protesting police violence against the African American community since he first took a knee as an SF 49er. His courage in the forefront of anti-racist struggle inspired much of the NFL to take a knee, leading athletes to protest police violence and to boycott sporting events following the murder of George Floyd.

We have seen Kaepernick walk the walk, leading us to support him in his collusion case against the NFL. He supported Castlemont high school footballers when they knelt during the national anthem. He provided hot meals and equipment to teams. He hosted an “I Know My Rights Camp" for Bay Area students of color, which has blossomed into the national “Colin Kaepernick I Know My RIghts Legal Initiative.”

Despite his prominent role, and despite his deep ties to the Bay Area and his extensive work with Oakland high school youth, the local mainstream media have disapproved of Kaepernick's courageous statement of support for Abu-Jamal since CNN Wire Service reported it on November 19. This continues the long-time media blackout on Mumia Abu-Jamal, a conspiracy of silence about a blatant, raclist miscarriage of justice.

ALC appeals to all Bay Area media to end their silence and to carry Colin Kaepernick’s eloquent statement on Mumia. The facts of Abu-Jamal’s case can speak for themselves -- if the media will only allow them to. If even half of the anti-racist sentiment expressed in the media following George Floyd’s murder are sincere, then those facts, on this case, will finally be given the airing that they have so long been denied.

In Solidarity,

Keith and Liz

TAKE ACTION!

We are asking everyone to make calls today to FREE MUMIA!

Supt. Sci Mahandy Burnadette Mason: 570-773-2158

Supt. Sci Mahandy 570-773-2158

PA DA Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000

PA Doc Secretary John Wetzel: 717-728-2573

Here is our suggested script:

"Hello my name is _____ and I demand the immediate and unconditional release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is ill and vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 behind bars. I also demand the immediate release of all political prisoners and the release of all elders, aging prisoners over the age of 50, and all others who are especially vulnerable to death through COVID-19. We demand that Mumia be medically treated in a hospital and released immediately!"

--------------------------------------------

Per the Shelter in Place order, our office is currently closed until the order is lifted. We are available by phone or email. If you need additional information or have questions, please do not hesitate to email us or call our cell phones.

Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer | 510.564.6074 | liz@alamedalabor.org

Becky Rhodes, Political Director | 510.388.3535 | becky@alamedalabor.org

Cora Kapenga, Office Manager | 650.580.5430 | cora@alamedalabor.org