Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour



Exhibition Dates:

April 7-24, 2021



Virtual 2nd Saturday Exhibition Reception:

April 10, 2021 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm



Visit the show online this April or visit the Gallery by appointment



Exhibiting Artists:



Alexis Arnold

Samantha Buchanan

Jillian Crochet

Reniel Del Rosario

Catherine Haley Epstein

Sarah Frieberg

Courtney Griffith*

Amy Lange

Nick Maltagliati**

& Alicia McDaniel*

Stephanie Metz

Blanca Estela Rodríguez**

Anna Rotty

Paolo Salvagione

SiouxBean

Jason Stropko

Anja Ulfeldt

Ven Voisey

Rebekah Wilson Smith

Haoyun Erin Zhao



* Root Division Studio Artist

** Root Division Alum



Presented in conjunction with TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste. Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and to one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.



Curated by Jasmin Bode and Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and sensory experiences as a key element of their creative process. Works on view range playfully from mouth watering, yet unattainable, ceramic Pinoy snacks by Reniel del Rosario, interactive olfactory-centered sculptures by Paolo Salvagione, and 2-D works that dazzle the eye with their explorations of color and perception by Blanca Estela Rodríguez. See these works and many more this April at Root Division—online and by appointment.





Spell of the Senses will be on view online from April 7-24, 2021 in our virtual gallery: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com. In person appointments can also be made by emailing submissions [at] rootdivision.org

Ticket information for our TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense fundraising event on Thursday, April 22 is available here.

https://rootdivision.org/taste





