San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 4/10/2021
Root Division Presents: Spell of the Senses
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 10
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRoot Division
Location Details
Virtual Reception
Root Division
1131 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94103
Curators:
Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour

Exhibition Dates:
April 7-24, 2021

Virtual 2nd Saturday Exhibition Reception:
April 10, 2021 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Visit the show online this April or visit the Gallery by appointment

Exhibiting Artists:

Alexis Arnold
Samantha Buchanan
Jillian Crochet
Reniel Del Rosario
Catherine Haley Epstein
Sarah Frieberg
Courtney Griffith*
Amy Lange
Nick Maltagliati**
& Alicia McDaniel*
Stephanie Metz
Blanca Estela Rodríguez**
Anna Rotty
Paolo Salvagione
SiouxBean
Jason Stropko
Anja Ulfeldt
Ven Voisey
Rebekah Wilson Smith
Haoyun Erin Zhao

* Root Division Studio Artist
** Root Division Alum

Presented in conjunction with TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste. Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and to one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.

Curated by Jasmin Bode and Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and sensory experiences as a key element of their creative process. Works on view range playfully from mouth watering, yet unattainable, ceramic Pinoy snacks by Reniel del Rosario, interactive olfactory-centered sculptures by Paolo Salvagione, and 2-D works that dazzle the eye with their explorations of color and perception by Blanca Estela Rodríguez. See these works and many more this April at Root Division—online and by appointment.


Spell of the Senses will be on view online from April 7-24, 2021 in our virtual gallery: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com. In person appointments can also be made by emailing submissions [at] rootdivision.org.
Ticket information for our TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense fundraising event on Thursday, April 22 is available here.
https://rootdivision.org/taste


00_spell_of_the_senses_600x400.png
For more event information: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 2:30 PM
Add Your Comments
