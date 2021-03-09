Curators:
Jasmin Bode + Michelle Mansour
Exhibition Dates:
April 7-24, 2021
Virtual 2nd Saturday Exhibition Reception:
April 10, 2021 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Visit the show online this April or visit the Gallery by appointment
Exhibiting Artists:
Alexis Arnold
Samantha Buchanan
Jillian Crochet
Reniel Del Rosario
Catherine Haley Epstein
Sarah Frieberg
Courtney Griffith*
Amy Lange
Nick Maltagliati**
& Alicia McDaniel*
Stephanie Metz
Blanca Estela Rodríguez**
Anna Rotty
Paolo Salvagione
SiouxBean
Jason Stropko
Anja Ulfeldt
Ven Voisey
Rebekah Wilson Smith
Haoyun Erin Zhao
* Root Division Studio Artist
** Root Division Alum
Presented in conjunction with TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense, Root Division's annual culinary event, Spell of the Senses will feature artists whose work focuses on the activation of one or more of the five major physical inputs: touch, sight, sound, smell, and taste. Senses act as the first layer of perception and connection to our environment and to one another. Works presented will include a range of materiality and sensory activations to re-imagine the senses as they inform how we understand our own realities.
Curated by Jasmin Bode and Michelle Mansour, this group exhibition will include artists that incorporate activation and sensory experiences as a key element of their creative process. Works on view range playfully from mouth watering, yet unattainable, ceramic Pinoy snacks by Reniel del Rosario, interactive olfactory-centered sculptures by Paolo Salvagione, and 2-D works that dazzle the eye with their explorations of color and perception by Blanca Estela Rodríguez. See these works and many more this April at Root Division—online and by appointment.
Spell of the Senses will be on view online from April 7-24, 2021 in our virtual gallery: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com. In person appointments can also be made by emailing submissions [at] rootdivision.org.
Ticket information for our TASTE 2021: Sip+Sense fundraising event on Thursday, April 22 is available here.
https://rootdivision.org/taste
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 4/10/2021
|Root Division Presents: Spell of the Senses
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 10
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Root Division
|Location Details
|
Virtual Reception
Root Division
1131 Mission St. San Francisco, CA 94103
|
For more event information: https://rootdivisiontalk.wpcomstaging.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 2:30 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network