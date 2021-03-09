

We will be playing Among Us! You can play on your phone or computer.

Among Us is a multiplayer in which each player is designated a private role as a “crewmate” or “impostor.”

Crewmates must run around the ship and try to complete a set of tasks while trying to root out and avoid getting killed by the one or several impostors. Players can be voted off the ship, so each game becomes one of survival: Successfully vote off the impostors, or complete all your tasks to win. It’s simple, cartoony and easy enough for a five-year-old to play on an iPhone.

*How do I join?*

1. Download the game “Among Us” on steam, apple store, or play store to your phone or pc. (the game is free on your phone)

2. Anyone who wants access to the lobby will now need to choose Online,

then click the Enter Code section under Private.

3. Type the code in, click the arrow or hit Enter and you’ll connect to the corresponding lobby.

Code will be posted on this event page the day of the event!

We will be chatting on DXE sf-events discord channel.

Rules while playing:

1. Click on “map” and see what in the spaceship needs repairing.

2. Walk to broken stuff on the spaceship and play the minigame to fix it.

3. Look for suspicious behaviour while you fix the ship and try to figure out who is the imposter.

4. If you are killed by the imposter please do not tell anyone that you were killed or who killed you because that spoils the fun.

5. If you are the imposter you must lie to your friends and convince them that you are innocently doing work to fix the spaceship with them.

6. This is a game about being sneaky and good at lying if you’re the imposter or about being clever and putting clues together to save your crewmates!

7. Have fun!



---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 2:21 PM