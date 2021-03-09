People throughout California are mobilizing behind the No More Factory Farms campaign, calling for a moratorium stopping the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in our state.

If you live in California and you want to be a part of the No More Factory Farms campaign, then this is the call for you! We'll be discussing upcoming actions in person and online and other ways to help the campaign. We also want to hear from YOU about what support you need to push this campaign in your area. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2712230311...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 2:15 PM