Join us in recognition and celebration of International Women's Month! Women do incredible work around the world for human and animal liberation! Without women there would be no social movements! This week Priya will be speaking about women and social movements!
Zoom link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Meetup: Women Who Change the World
|Meetup: Women Who Change the World
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 13
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|on line
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8283553977...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 2:07 PM
