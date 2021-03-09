URGENT: Mumia Health Update and New Ways to Take Action!

This is a life and death situation and we need to mobilize immediately. Congestive heart failure. Unrelenting skin eruptions are causing damaged, ruptured, leathery, dry, exposed wounds. Not one spot on his body is free of dry cracked and bloody open wounds. No longer in an outside hospital, Mumia is back in the prison infirmary in excruciating discomfort and pain.

Email update just released by Prison Radio:

Let me be clear.

The message from his personal physician, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, could not be clearer, “Freedom is the only treatment.”

Mumia requires: Treatment - Diagnosis – Liberation

We must not wait one moment, one day, one heartbeat. We must ACT NOW to treat these conditions:

Congestive Heart Failure

Covid-19 breathing difficulties

Organ failure of the skin

Mumia is being denied diagnosis and adequate treatment for his skin condition. He is held in isolation in the prison infirmary without healing salves and ointments that he had in his cell. He is also denied regular access to a phone or access to his tablet which provides the connection to his email. This communication is a vital lifeline.

Make no mistake, phone calls do work - last week your phone calls meant that he was whisked to the hospital for four days. He was diagnosed and treated for congestive heart failure and they removed excess fluid in his body. Those treatments must continue to be carefully monitored.

(Recent photo of Mumia's leg: full of sores and bloody wounds.)

He is now in the infirmary at SCI Mahanoy: the same infirmary where he suffered medical neglect in 2014 that sent him into renal failure. That year his medical care required careful blood sugar monitoring and when he did not receive that, he went into a diabetic coma. Abu-Jamal vs. Wetzel, a lawsuit over those conditions, is still pending.

The Fraternal Order of Police has stated that it intends for Mumia to die alone, inside this prison. We say no.

CALL TO ACTION: Call, write, tweet, post and fax to demand demand “freedom, treatment, diagnosis, and access to his lawyers, doctors, and family for Mumia Abu-Jamal at SCI Mahanoy.”

PADOC

Phone number: 717-728-2573

Contact form: https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/cor/contact-us

Email address: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov,

Twitter page: @CorrectionsPA

Facebook page: @CorrectionsPA





John Wetzel, Secretary of Corrections - name Mumia Abu-Jamal and SCI Mahanoy in subject line

Phone number: 717-728-4109

Email address: ra-crofficeofrds@pa.gov or ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov,

Twitter page: @johnewetzel, @DOCSecretary





Tom Wolf, Governor

Phone number: 717-787-2500, pick option #3 for operator

Fax: 717-772-8284

Online form: https://www.governor.pa.gov/contact/

Write:

Office of the Governor

508 Main Capitol Building

Harrisburg, PA 17120

Twitter page: @GovernorTomWolf, @GovernorsOffice

Facebook page: @governorwolf, @TomWolfPA

Instagram page: @governortomwolf





Larry Krasner, District Attorney

Phone number: 215-686-8000, leave a message

Email: DA_East@phila.gov, DA_Central@phila.gov, DA_Northwest@phila.gov, DA_South@phila.gov, DA_Southwest@phila.gov, DA_Northeast@phila.gov

Write:

Main Office

Three South Penn Square

Corner of Juniper and South Penn Square

Philadelphia, PA 19107-3499

Twitter page: @philadao

Facebook page: @philadao

Reach Philadelphia DA Krasner as he speaks at events - demand that he drop the case and free Mumia at once:

Today’s recruiting event for Columbia Law School

March 9th at 6:00 p.m. EST

email erin.wexler@phila.gov to register: https://www.law.columbia.edu/events/virtual-recruiting-event-philadelphia-da-larry-krasner-2021-03-09

April 20 Author event at 6:30 p.m. CDT, free to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larry-krasner-for-the-people-a-story-of-justice-and-power-tickets-142138954439

Vincent Hughes, State Senator

Phone: 215-879-7777 (District Office), 717-787-7112 (Harrisburg Office)

Fax: 215-879-7778 (District Office), 717-772-0579 (Harrisburg Office)

Write:

2401 North 54th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19131

(District Office)





545 Capitol Building

Senate Box 203007

Harrisburg, PA 17120-3007

(Harrisburg Office)

Online form: https://www.senatorhughes.com/contact/

Email: hughes@pasenate.com

Twitter page: @SenHughesOffice, @SenatorHughes

Facebook page: @vincent.hughes.7

Instagram page: @senhughesoffice





Cindy Bass, City Council of Philadelphia

Phone number: 215-686-3424

Fax: 215-686-1937





Online form: https://phlcouncil.com/cindybass/, contact field at the bottom

Twitter page: @cindybassphilly

Facebook page: @cindybassphilly

Instagram page: @cindybassphilly





Bernadette Mason, SCI Mahanoy Superintendent

Phone number: 570-773-2158

Office of Criminal Justice

Email: justice@phila.gov, rachel.eisenberg@phila.gov (Director)





Hashtags

#FreeMumia

#COVID19

#FreeAgingPeopleFromPrison

#FreeTheVulnerable

#FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners

#TreatmentisFreedom

#BlackLivesMatter

#FreeThemAll





(Recent photo of Mumia being held in the SCI Mahanoy infirmary)

Write our brother:

(Though Mumia is incarcerated at SCI Mahanoy in Pennsylvania, all mail must be sent to the aforementioned physical address for electronic scanning. Keep in mind he only receives copies, no original mail.)





Smart Communications/PADOC

Mumia Abu-Jamal AM 8335

SCI Mahanoy

PO Box 33028

St Petersburg, FL 33733





Follow these and your local Mumia Abu-Jamal organization for updates and calls to action

Prison Radio

International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal

Campaign to Bring Mumia Home