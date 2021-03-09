Email update just released by Prison Radio:
Let me be clear.
This is a life and death situation and we need to mobilize immediately.
Congestive heart failure. Unrelenting skin eruptions are causing damaged, ruptured, leathery, dry, exposed wounds. Not one spot on his body is free of dry cracked and bloody open wounds. No longer in an outside hospital, Mumia is back in the prison infirmary in excruciating discomfort and pain.
The message from his personal physician, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, could not be clearer, “Freedom is the only treatment.”
Mumia requires: Treatment - Diagnosis – Liberation
We must not wait one moment, one day, one heartbeat. We must ACT NOW to treat these conditions:
Congestive Heart Failure
Covid-19 breathing difficulties
Organ failure of the skin
Mumia is being denied diagnosis and adequate treatment for his skin condition. He is held in isolation in the prison infirmary without healing salves and ointments that he had in his cell. He is also denied regular access to a phone or access to his tablet which provides the connection to his email. This communication is a vital lifeline.
Make no mistake, phone calls do work - last week your phone calls meant that he was whisked to the hospital for four days. He was diagnosed and treated for congestive heart failure and they removed excess fluid in his body. Those treatments must continue to be carefully monitored.
(Recent photo of Mumia's leg: full of sores and bloody wounds.)
He is now in the infirmary at SCI Mahanoy: the same infirmary where he suffered medical neglect in 2014 that sent him into renal failure. That year his medical care required careful blood sugar monitoring and when he did not receive that, he went into a diabetic coma. Abu-Jamal vs. Wetzel, a lawsuit over those conditions, is still pending.
The Fraternal Order of Police has stated that it intends for Mumia to die alone, inside this prison. We say no.
CALL TO ACTION: Call, write, tweet, post and fax to demand demand “freedom, treatment, diagnosis, and access to his lawyers, doctors, and family for Mumia Abu-Jamal at SCI Mahanoy.”
PADOC
Phone number: 717-728-2573
Contact form: https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/cor/contact-us
Email address: ra-contactdoc@pa.gov,
Twitter page: @CorrectionsPA
Facebook page: @CorrectionsPA
John Wetzel, Secretary of Corrections - name Mumia Abu-Jamal and SCI Mahanoy in subject line
Phone number: 717-728-4109
Email address: ra-crofficeofrds@pa.gov or ra-crpadocsecretary@pa.gov,
Twitter page: @johnewetzel, @DOCSecretary
Tom Wolf, Governor
Phone number: 717-787-2500, pick option #3 for operator
Fax: 717-772-8284
Online form: https://www.governor.pa.gov/contact/
Write:
Office of the Governor
508 Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Twitter page: @GovernorTomWolf, @GovernorsOffice
Facebook page: @governorwolf, @TomWolfPA
Instagram page: @governortomwolf
Larry Krasner, District Attorney
Phone number: 215-686-8000, leave a message
Email: DA_East@phila.gov, DA_Central@phila.gov, DA_Northwest@phila.gov, DA_South@phila.gov, DA_Southwest@phila.gov, DA_Northeast@phila.gov
Write:
Main Office
Three South Penn Square
Corner of Juniper and South Penn Square
Philadelphia, PA 19107-3499
Twitter page: @philadao
Facebook page: @philadao
Reach Philadelphia DA Krasner as he speaks at events - demand that he drop the case and free Mumia at once:
Today’s recruiting event for Columbia Law School
March 9th at 6:00 p.m. EST
email erin.wexler@phila.gov to register: https://www.law.columbia.edu/events/virtual-recruiting-event-philadelphia-da-larry-krasner-2021-03-09
April 20 Author event at 6:30 p.m. CDT, free to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larry-krasner-for-the-people-a-story-of-justice-and-power-tickets-142138954439
Vincent Hughes, State Senator
Phone: 215-879-7777 (District Office), 717-787-7112 (Harrisburg Office)
Fax: 215-879-7778 (District Office), 717-772-0579 (Harrisburg Office)
Write:
2401 North 54th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19131
(District Office)
545 Capitol Building
Senate Box 203007
Harrisburg, PA 17120-3007
(Harrisburg Office)
Online form: https://www.senatorhughes.com/contact/
Email: hughes@pasenate.com
Twitter page: @SenHughesOffice, @SenatorHughes
Facebook page: @vincent.hughes.7
Instagram page: @senhughesoffice
Cindy Bass, City Council of Philadelphia
Phone number: 215-686-3424
Fax: 215-686-1937
Online form: https://phlcouncil.com/cindybass/, contact field at the bottom
Twitter page: @cindybassphilly
Facebook page: @cindybassphilly
Instagram page: @cindybassphilly
Bernadette Mason, SCI Mahanoy Superintendent
Phone number: 570-773-2158
Office of Criminal Justice
Email: justice@phila.gov, rachel.eisenberg@phila.gov (Director)
Hashtags
#FreeMumia
#COVID19
#FreeAgingPeopleFromPrison
#FreeTheVulnerable
#FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners
#TreatmentisFreedom
#BlackLivesMatter
#FreeThemAll
(Recent photo of Mumia being held in the SCI Mahanoy infirmary)
Write our brother:
(Though Mumia is incarcerated at SCI Mahanoy in Pennsylvania, all mail must be sent to the aforementioned physical address for electronic scanning. Keep in mind he only receives copies, no original mail.)
Smart Communications/PADOC
Mumia Abu-Jamal AM 8335
SCI Mahanoy
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Follow these and your local Mumia Abu-Jamal organization for updates and calls to action
Prison Radio
International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal
Campaign to Bring Mumia Home
