Hosted by Masks For All CA, “Starting a Nonprofit: Youth Edition” is a webinar series for youth to learn how to turn their advocacy idea into a reality. With panelists from various successful nonprofits and charity organizations, we will explore the ins and outs of operating a nonprofit, from social media outreach to running volunteer networks to getting the 501(c)(3) status. Each webinar will be a 45 minute spotlight on one aspect of the process, all hosted on Zoom.
Workshop 1: So you have an idea.. What to do from there
Have an idea? A vision board? A dream? Join us and learn how these panelists crafted an idea into an organization. You will learn tips and tricks that will help you in eventually creating your own. Panel: STORM sf,
Workshop 2: Developing an Online Presence: Social Media Workshop
In this workshop you will learn how to use social media platforms as a way to expand your online presence. Learn how our panelists craft their image and how you can create your own. This workshop will also introduce website creation. Panel: Generation She, Youth Helping Youth
Workshop 3: Volunteers: How to recruit and manage volunteers
Need volunteers to make your goal happen? Hear from our panelists about how they were able to make a volunteer program and recruit volunteers. In this workshop you will also learn tips and tricks on how to keep volunteers engaged and interested! Panel: PACA sf,
Workshop 4: Sponsorships and Grants: How to fund the project
Money!! Money opens you up to more opportunities on where you want to take your organization. Learn from some of these panelists on how they were able to fund the main sources of their projects through scholarships and grants. In this workshop you will also learn how and where to look for grants. Panel: Youth Empowerment Fund,
Workshop 5: Branches, Chapters and More
Interested in creating chapters? Interested in starting a chapter in your area? This workshop will teach you how to do both! In our panel we have chapter leads of big non-profit organizations. Panel: MFACA MA chapter
Workshop 6: Fiscal Sponsorships and Tax Non-profit status
How do you gain non-profit status? What are the perks of having legal non-profit status? This workshop is aimed at those who want to take one step further and enter the world of 501(c)(3) status.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 3/12/2021
|Starting A Non-Profit: Youth Edition
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 12
|Time
|6:30 PM - 7:15 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Masks For All CA
|Location Details
|
Each 45 workshop will be held over zoom. For more information, follow @masksforallca on Instagram or email info [at] masksforallca.org.
Times are in US PST
|
For more event information: http://bit.ly/StartingANonprofitYE
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 1:00 PM
