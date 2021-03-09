Please join Santa Cruz community members this Saturday, March 13th at 3pm to rebuild the altar at the downtown clocktower. March 13th will mark one year since Breonna Taylor was murdered by the police state. Bring your loved ones, and also offerings such as flowers, artwork, candles, photos, etc. Please wear masks and practice physical distancing.
Rest In Power Breonna. ❤️
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Saturday March 13
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|Rest In Power Breonna
|Santa Cruz Clocktower
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 12:43 PM
