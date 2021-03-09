top
Labor and the Struggle for Series: Black Lives Matter at School
Date Thursday March 11
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWill Miller Social Justice Lectures
Location Details
Online event
Join us for a conversation on Black Lives Matter at School, a webinar that is part of our "Labor and the Struggle for. . ." series on how important current issues intersect with social movements for labor rights and racial justice.

Date and Time: Thu, Mar 11, 2021 @ 4:00 PM PST

Resister here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/labor-and-the-struggle-for-black-lives-matter-at-school-tickets-141385328323

The struggle for access to education has been a part of every major uprising for racial justice that Black people have engaged in throughout U.S. history — from the abolitionist movement, to Reconstruction, to the Civil Rights and Black Power. Jesse Hagopian will talk about social justice unionism and the fusing together of the labor movement with social movements for racial justice. Joined by a strong progressive labor movement, these overdue demands for greater social and racial justice can be achieved.


ABOUT: Jesse Hagopian

Jesse Hagopian is a member of the Black Lives Matter at School steering committee and teaches Ethnic Studies at Seattle’s Garfield High School. Jesse is an editor for Rethinking Schools magazine, the co-editor of the book, Teaching for Black Lives, and the editor of the book More Than a Score: The New Uprising Against High Stakes Testing. Jesse is a recipient of the 2013 “Secondary School Teacher of the Year” award and the Special Achievement “Courageous Leadership” award from the Academy of Education Arts and Sciences. In 2015, Jesse received the Seattle/King County NAACP Service Award. Jesse serves as the Director of the Black Education Matters Student Activist Award.


ABOUT: The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series

https://willmiller.org/

Like Will Miller, the Lecture Series is not just about words, it is about action. We provide analysis and information to help people take action–to become part of the movements for justice. Building these movements today is more critical than ever. Join us in achieving this critical goal. Please send a gift today to help us bring progressive, outspoken and inspiring speakers to Vermont.

Willard “Will” Miller, Emeritus Assistant Professor of Philosophy at the University of Vermont, died after an eight month struggle with lung cancer. As an anti-war activist, Will dedicated his life to the struggle for peace and social justice. The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series was established in his honor.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 8:37 AM
