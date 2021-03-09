



Date and Time: Thu, Mar 11, 2021 @ 4:00 PM PST



The struggle for access to education has been a part of every major uprising for racial justice that Black people have engaged in throughout U.S. history — from the abolitionist movement, to Reconstruction, to the Civil Rights and Black Power. Jesse Hagopian will talk about social justice unionism and the fusing together of the labor movement with social movements for racial justice. Joined by a strong progressive labor movement, these overdue demands for greater social and racial justice can be achieved.





ABOUT: Jesse Hagopian



Jesse Hagopian is a member of the Black Lives Matter at School steering committee and teaches Ethnic Studies at Seattle’s Garfield High School. Jesse is an editor for Rethinking Schools magazine, the co-editor of the book, Teaching for Black Lives, and the editor of the book More Than a Score: The New Uprising Against High Stakes Testing. Jesse is a recipient of the 2013 “Secondary School Teacher of the Year” award and the Special Achievement “Courageous Leadership” award from the Academy of Education Arts and Sciences. In 2015, Jesse received the Seattle/King County NAACP Service Award. Jesse serves as the Director of the Black Education Matters Student Activist Award.





ABOUT: The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series



Like Will Miller, the Lecture Series is not just about words, it is about action. We provide analysis and information to help people take action–to become part of the movements for justice. Building these movements today is more critical than ever. Join us in achieving this critical goal. Please send a gift today to help us bring progressive, outspoken and inspiring speakers to Vermont.



Willard “Will” Miller, Emeritus Assistant Professor of Philosophy at the University of Vermont, died after an eight month struggle with lung cancer. As an anti-war activist, Will dedicated his life to the struggle for peace and social justice. The Will Miller Social Justice Lecture Series was established in his honor.

