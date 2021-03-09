top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
In Defense of Malik Washington, Supporters Stand Strong at Protest
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington is a resident of a halfway house that is one of many private re-entry and prison facilities run by the Geo Group. Washington publicly documented a preventable COVID outbreak at the halfway house, and as a result is being repressed by the Geo Group in multiple ways. More than 20 speakers and about 200 people attended a rally on March 7 to stand up for Mr. Washington.
sm_free_malik_ts_top.jpg
original image (3150x2123)
Photos: Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On March 7 about 200 people attended a rally to support SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington. Washington continues to face persecution by the $2.27B profiteering prison Geo Group.

The GEO group holds people at 111 Taylor St. and many other re-entry facilities, private jails, and ICE Detention Centers across California.

Washington and his supporters are standing strong in the of face retaliation for his public memo documenting the preventable coronavirus outbreak at this halfway house. The facility has extended his sentence, confiscated his phone, and put a gag order on him.

Speakers said that this is not only an attack on Malik Washington's constitutional right to freedom of speech, it is an attack on black journalism. They rallied for three hours in front of Geo's halfway house at 111 Taylor St. in San Francisco as some residents watched from windows. There were more than 20 speakers.
§Nube Brown, Managing Editor of San Francisco Bay View National Black Newspaper
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_getup_standup_ts.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Supporters' Signs Say...
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_no_moreretali.jpg
original image (3000x2204)
No State Executions by Covid, No More Retaliations
§Ariann Harrison, Marie Harrison Community Foundation
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_bayviewt.jpg
original image (3150x2315)
§SF Bay View Banner
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_bestbannerbayview.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Brass Liberation Orchestra
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_blo.jpg
original image (3150x2078)
§Alameda County Public Defender
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_tsalamedacopubdef.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
§Halfway House Residents Watched
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_watching.jpg
original image (2144x3007)
§Black Lives Matter
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_toyohandsmask.jpg
original image (2700x2734)
§Support Black Liberation Journalism
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_suppblklibjournalism.jpg
original image (3000x2247)
§Sun Shining Through
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_sunshinesthru.jpg
original image (2400x3027)
§Sandy Valenciano
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_sandyv.jpg
original image (2400x3003)
Ms. Valenciano is Statewide Director of California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance
§Supporters Called for No State Execution by Covid
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_nostateexbycovid.jpg
original image (3000x2405)
§Many wore SF Bay View Newspaper T-shirts including...
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_bayviewtguy.jpg
original image (3000x2446)
Jeremy Miller of Poor Magazine
§Tiny a.k.a. Lisa Gray-Garcia: Cofounder, POOR Magazine
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_mmiw.jpg
original image (3150x2249)
§conversation
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_conversation.jpg
original image (2400x3133)
§Out in Front
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_forprofitprisout.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Hand Painted Sign
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_handpainted.jpg
original image (2400x3028)
§Matt Haney, District 6, SF Supervisor
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_matt_haney.jpg
original image (3150x2058)
§Civil Rights Lawyer Richard Tan
by R.R.
Tuesday Mar 9th, 2021 3:18 AM
sm_free_malik_ts_suitedup.jpg
original image (3181x2100)
Represents Malik Washington
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code