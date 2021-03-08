From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

No Justic, No Peace! Free Malik! Rally At SF Geo Group BOP Site To Free Washington by Labor Video Project

Monday Mar 8th, 2021 1:30 PM A solidarity rally was held to defend SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington and all prisoners in the Geo Group BOP Geo Group halfway house in San Francisco. Speakers talked about the retaliation against Washington for exposing the covid outbreak at the facility and the role of profiteering in the prison industry. They also protested the role of politicians who have allowed the for profit Geo Group to operate in California and nationally.



San Francisco Bay View editor and journalist Malik Washington is being retaliated against for releasing information about a covid outbreak at the Geo Group Board of Prisons halfway house at 111 Taylor St. in San Francisco where he is imprisoned.



On March 7, 2021. a rally was held to demand his release and an end to the imprisonment of the other prisoners at the facility where the government is paying $19,000 a month for each of the prisoners at the for profit Geo Group. Speakers included:



Nube Brown (SF Bay View & Malik's Partner)

Richard Tan (Malik's Attorney)

Matt Haney (SF Supervisor District 6)

Susan Stryker (Trans Activist & Historian)

Jeremy Miller (POOR Magazine)

Ariann Harrison (Marie Harrison Community Foundation, BVHP)

Raquel Ortega (ACLU NorCal)

Sandy Valenciano (Immigrant Legal Resource Center/Dignity Not Detention) - ICE/GEO

Gloria Jimenez and Stephany Arzaga (Gloria is a social worker from Legal Services for Children, works directly with detained ICE youth; Stephany is the attorney)

Hadi Razzaq (SF Public Defender)

Chesa Boudin's Letter

Pierre Leboissier (Haiti Action Committee)

Deyci Carrillo Lopez & Elaina Vermeulen (Centro Legal de la Raza)

Nick Derenzi (Critical Resistance)

Judy Greenspan (WWP Prison Solidarity Committee)

Steven Zeltzer (Work Week Radio)

Lisa Strawn

Minister King X (CPF/KAGE Universal)

Tiny Garcia (POOR Magazine)



Additional media:

Covid, Retaliation & Private Prisons:The Struggle & Case Of SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington

https://youtu.be/Okw-rB0EguA

SF Bay View Editor sues over gag rule at private prison in Tenderloin

https://48hills.org/2021/02/editor-sues-over-gag-rule-at-private-prison-in-tenderloin/

SF Bay View Editor Journalist Malik Washington Journalist Rights & Google Firing Of Scientist

Dr. Timnit Gebru

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-21-21

The Fight For SF Bay View Editor Mallk Washington And The Geo Group

https://youtu.be/a-qpJH3_UYk

SF Bay View Editor Journalist Malik Washington Journalist Rights & Google

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-21-21-part1

Covid Outbreak, Prisoners & Media



For further information:

https://sfbayview.com/

Production of Labor Video Project

