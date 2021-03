No Justic, No Peace! Free Malik! Rally At SF Geo Group BOP Site To Free Washington by Labor Video Project

Monday Mar 8th, 2021 1:30 PM

A solidarity rally was held to defend SF Bay View Editor Malik Washington and all prisoners in the Geo Group BOP Geo Group halfway house in San Francisco. Speakers talked about the retaliation against Washington for exposing the covid outbreak at the facility and the role of profiteering in the prison industry. They also protested the role of politicians who have allowed the for profit Geo Group to operate in California and nationally.