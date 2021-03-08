From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day 1 of Chauvin Show Trial
Today is Day 1, March 8, 2021, of yet another show trial of a Derek Chauvin, a white cop, who murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, by sitting on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes while Floyd lay on the ground, in handcuffs, after being pulled from a police car, arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.
Fortunately, a bystander made a video of the murder of George Floyd seen by the world, so there is a trial of Chauvin, which will be followed in August by a trial of the other 3 cops who stood by and did nothing to save Floyd's life. The video and protests that followed still have not made much of a dent on the "thinking" of Americans.
The appalling idiocy expressed in a survey of American adults on racism in the USA since the murder of George Floyd may be found at
https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2021-03/usat-ipsos_racial_injustice_topline_030421.pdf
This is linked at https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/us/race-relations-george-floyd-poll/index.html
Question 4 asks what the reader’s personal view is of Floyd’s death. Only 36% overall understand correctly that it was murder, with 64% of blacks agreeing that it was murder and only 28% of whites agreeing that it was murder. It is unconscionable that anyone can think that there was any negligence or that it was an accident for 4 cops to surround a handcuffed man on the ground with Chauvin’s knee on the neck of Floyd for 9 MINUTES, killing him. This is the state of American “thinking” today.
Nazi Trump’s lawyer at the impeachment trial stated that no “thinking person” believes that Trump won the 2020 election. Not only were the fascist seditious insurrectionist Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in their quest to murder Democrats and Vice President Pence NOT THINKING PEOPLE, but neither are most Americans.
Meanwhile, the pretense of justice has stopped for at least a day, perhaps more, while the Minnesota appellate court decides on another murder charge. The jurors were asked to respond to a questionnaire, which may be found at https://mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/media/High-Profile-Cases/27-CR-20-12646/JurorQuestionnaire12222020.pdf (it starts on page 2), linked at https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/23/us/george-floyd-trial-jury-questions/index.html
This show trial, costing taxpayers millions of dollars, could result in acquittal if the above “thinking” described in the survey prevails. Chauvin had some 19 complaints against him but he was allowed to continue being a cop until his murder of George Floyd when he and his 3 accomplices were finally fired and charged.
