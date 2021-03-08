Day 1 of Chauvin Show Trial by Justice for George Floyd

Monday Mar 8th, 2021 1:12 PM

Today is Day 1, March 8, 2021, of yet another show trial of a Derek Chauvin, a white cop, who murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, by sitting on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes while Floyd lay on the ground, in handcuffs, after being pulled from a police car, arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.