We will picket and rally in front of the SF office of Morgan Lewis, a notorious union busting law firm that has been hired by Amazon to break the back of the Bessemer, Alabama Black worker led union drive. Racist union busting is disgusting!
Join us Friday, March 12 for a noon hour picket at the base of Market Street to send a strong message of solidarity for the heroic union effort of the Bessemer, Alabama Amazon workers.
|Date
|Friday March 12
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Judy Greenspan
|Location Details
|Law offices of Morgan Lewis, 1 Market Street, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1906301561...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 8th, 2021 9:57 AM
