Wed, April 7, 6-7pm Pacific time



KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents:



Greg Grandin & Brian Edwards-Tiekert Zoom Event

Empire's Workshop: Latin America, the U.S., and the Rise of the New Imperialism



"Grandin has always been a brilliant historian; now he uses his detective skills in a book that is absolutely crucial to understanding our present." -Naomi Klein, author of No Logo



"Greg Grandin knows the history of modern Guatemala better than anybody else in the world outside of that country-and therefore understands the nature of U.S. attitudes and action toward Latin America at their most disturbing. This grants him keen insight into the manic ferocity behind U.S. imperialism across the globe today, which he describes in fine, rich, vivid, bitter detail. Grandin also shrewdly observes that the outrages possible in little U.S. neo-colonies are not so easy to accomplish on a grand scale... -John Womack, author of Zapata



The British and Roman empires are often invoked as precedents to the Bush administration's aggressive foreign policy. But America's imperial identity was actually shaped much closer to home. In a brilliant excavation of long-obscured history, Empire's Workshop shows how Latin America has functioned as a proving ground for American strategies and tactics overseas. Historian Greg Grandin follows the United States' imperial operations from Jefferson's aspirations for an "empire of liberty" in Cuba and Spanish Florida to Bush's policies, where many of the administration's leading lights first embraced the deployment of military power to advance free market economics and enlisted the evangelical movement in support of their ventures.



Greg Grandin is the author of Fordlandia, Empire's Workshop, The Last Colonial Massacre, and the award-winning The Blood of Guatemala.



Brian Edwards-Tiekert is the founder and co-host of UpFront, the morning drive-time public affairs program on KPFA Radio.



Suggested Donation $5-$20. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greg-grandin-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 7th, 2021 7:23 PM