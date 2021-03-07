Wed, March 31, 6-7pm Pacific time



KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents



CLAUDIO SAUNT & MICKEY HUFF: A Zoom Event



Unworthy Republic: Dispossession of Native Americans

and the Road to Indian Territory

Finalist for the 2020 National Book Award for Nonfiction

Publishers Weekly "Top 10" Best Book of 2020



"One of the most important books published on U.S. history in recent years and should be required reading for all Americans."-Sven Beckert, author of Empire of Cotton



""Unworthy Republic" is a powerful and lucid account, weaving together events with the people who experienced them up close....Saunt has written an unflinching book that reckons with this history and its legacy."-Jennifer Szalai, New York Times



"There has been insufficient 'reckoning with the conquest of the continent,' Claudio Saunt relays in this excellent new book. In many accounts of U.S. history, the discussion of the mass deportation of native nations during the 1830s remains far too brief. Deportation's legacies in law, culture, and community continue to this day and find powerful exploration in this important addition to the field."

-Ned Blackhawk (Western Shoshone), professor of history and American studies, Yale University



"Unworthy Republic offers a much-needed corrective to the American canon, showing how a heavy-handed president, a deadlocked Congress, and a lust for profit combined to construct a shameful national legacy. This book is timely, provocative, heart-wrenching, and original?a riveting story that invites us all to reflect on how we got where we are today."

-Elizabeth Fenn, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Encounters at the Heart of the World



Claudio Saunt is the author of award-winning books, including West of the Revolution, A New Order of Things, and Black, White, and Indian. He lives in Athens, Georgia.



Mickey Huff is the currently Director of Project Censored and president of the nonprofit Media Freedom Foundation.



Suggested Donation $5-$20. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/claudio-saunt...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 7th, 2021 6:27 PM