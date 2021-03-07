Climate Displacement: A Solutions-Based Panel
Host: Immigrant Justice and Climate Refugees Working Group at the UC Berkeley Center on Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law
Date: March 30, 2021 @ 10 am - 1 pm
More Info: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/climate-displacement-solutions-based-panel
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd98IZo3mnfJ8464Ck5Er_QXZDsjd9ch2qbq7r5AcvAfGnKjg/viewform
Join us on March 30th as speakers from Earth Refuge, the International Refugee Assistance Project and Climate Refugees discuss the realities of climate-induced displacement in the US and globally. It is estimated that up to 1 billion people could be displaced by climate-induced change by 2050.
However, there are steps being taken to mitigate this crisis. Each organization will outline the steps it is taking internally and externally to address the issue, and what steps can be taken by wider society to do the same.
