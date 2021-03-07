top
Climate Displacement: Intersection of Climate Emergency and Immigrant & Refugee Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday March 30
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorComp. Equality & Anti-Discrimination Law UCB
Location Details
Online event via Zoom
Climate Displacement: A Solutions-Based Panel

Host: Immigrant Justice and Climate Refugees Working Group at the UC Berkeley Center on Comparative Equality and Anti-Discrimination Law

Date: March 30, 2021 @ 10 am - 1 pm

More Info: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/climate-displacement-solutions-based-panel

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd98IZo3mnfJ8464Ck5Er_QXZDsjd9ch2qbq7r5AcvAfGnKjg/viewform

Join us on March 30th as speakers from Earth Refuge, the International Refugee Assistance Project and Climate Refugees discuss the realities of climate-induced displacement in the US and globally. It is estimated that up to 1 billion people could be displaced by climate-induced change by 2050.

However, there are steps being taken to mitigate this crisis. Each organization will outline the steps it is taking internally and externally to address the issue, and what steps can be taken by wider society to do the same.

Will participants be asked to keep cameras on?
No

Will there be breakout rooms?
No

Will the public chat be on or off?
On
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 7th, 2021 11:32 AM
