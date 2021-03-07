



Friday, March 12 | 12- 1pm PT



Main Host: Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley



More info & website livestream here:



FB livestream here:



Moderated by: Osagie K. Obasogie, Professor of Bioethics in the School of Public Health



Panelists:



Ann C. Keller, Associate Professor, School of Public Health



Zeus Leonardo, Professor, Graduate School of Education



john a. powell, Director, Othering and Belonging Institute



Please join us for a moderated panel discussion with influential UC Berkeley scholars offering a deep and crucial examination of the political conditions that led to the rise of Donald Trump and the consequences of his presidency on US society and the world.



This timely event follows the recent publication of a new book by the same name "Trumpism and its Discontents", available for FREE download as a PDF (



The panel discussion will take place in the first 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for audience Q&A.



