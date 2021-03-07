top
"Trumpism and its Discontents": Consequences of Trumpism on U.S. Society and World
Date Friday March 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOthering & Belonging Institute atUC Berkeley
Location Details
Online via livestream
"Trumpism and its Discontents" New Book Talk

Friday, March 12 | 12- 1pm PT

Main Host: Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley

More info & website livestream here: https://belonging.berkeley.edu/trumpism-event

FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/UCBerkeley/live/

Moderated by: Osagie K. Obasogie, Professor of Bioethics in the School of Public Health

Panelists:

Ann C. Keller, Associate Professor, School of Public Health

Zeus Leonardo, Professor, Graduate School of Education

john a. powell, Director, Othering and Belonging Institute

Please join us for a moderated panel discussion with influential UC Berkeley scholars offering a deep and crucial examination of the political conditions that led to the rise of Donald Trump and the consequences of his presidency on US society and the world.

This timely event follows the recent publication of a new book by the same name "Trumpism and its Discontents", available for FREE download as a PDF (https://belonging.berkeley.edu/trumpism-and-its-discontents). Book chapters examine Trumpism in the context of various issues, including speech and race relations, politics of resentment, foreign policy and the existing world order, demographic shifts, and immigration policy.

The panel discussion will take place in the first 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for audience Q&A.

Sponsored by the Othering & Belonging Institute, the Center for Right-Wing Studies, the Center for Race and Gender, and the Institute of Governmental Studies
