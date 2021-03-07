



Zoom link:

Meeting ID: 863 5756 5418

Seaspiracy is a follow-up documentary to Cowspiracy. The film explores the way government policy, the fishing industry, and even environmental organizations contribute to the devastation of marine life.

Learn more at Join us the evening of Sunday March 28th at 6pm to watch the new documentary Seaspiracy!Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86357565418 Meeting ID: 863 5756 5418Seaspiracy is a follow-up documentary to Cowspiracy. The film explores the way government policy, the fishing industry, and even environmental organizations contribute to the devastation of marine life.Learn more at https://www.seaspiracy.org/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1850197897...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 7th, 2021 11:10 AM