Join us the evening of Sunday March 28th at 6pm to watch the new documentary Seaspiracy!
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86357565418
Meeting ID: 863 5756 5418
Seaspiracy is a follow-up documentary to Cowspiracy. The film explores the way government policy, the fishing industry, and even environmental organizations contribute to the devastation of marine life.
Learn more at https://www.seaspiracy.org/
California | Animal Liberation
|Movie Night: Seaspiracy
|Date
|Sunday March 28
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1850197897...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 7th, 2021 11:10 AM
