This online event will bring together feminists of different nations and regions to discuss the massive cross-border upsurge in defense of women's lives and address how to stop the epidemic of violence against women.



SPEAKERS:



Amelia Kirk-Harkin, Australia -- union activist, tradeswoman, and artist, Melbourne Radical Women



Erendira Munguia, Mexico -- college mathematics professor, Partido Obrero Socialista (Socialist Workers Party)



Earth-Feather Sovereign, Confederated Colville Tribes -- founder of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington



Charlotte Strauss Swanson, U.S. -- Radical Women member, doctoral researcher in psychology, gender, social justice at University of Tennessee

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 6th, 2021 10:57 PM