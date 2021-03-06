This online event will bring together feminists of different nations and regions to discuss the massive cross-border upsurge in defense of women's lives and address how to stop the epidemic of violence against women.
SPEAKERS:
Amelia Kirk-Harkin, Australia -- union activist, tradeswoman, and artist, Melbourne Radical Women
Erendira Munguia, Mexico -- college mathematics professor, Partido Obrero Socialista (Socialist Workers Party)
Earth-Feather Sovereign, Confederated Colville Tribes -- founder of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington
Charlotte Strauss Swanson, U.S. -- Radical Women member, doctoral researcher in psychology, gender, social justice at University of Tennessee
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | WomynView events for the week of 3/13/2021
|International Women's Day Celebration: Women Rise Up Globally Against Femicide
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 13
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Radical Women
|Location Details
|Zoom (Registration link in description)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1238776999...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 6th, 2021 10:57 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network