International Women's Day Celebration: Women Rise Up Globally Against Femicide
Date Saturday March 13
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorRadical Women
Location Details
Zoom (Registration link in description)
This online event will bring together feminists of different nations and regions to discuss the massive cross-border upsurge in defense of women's lives and address how to stop the epidemic of violence against women.

SPEAKERS:

Amelia Kirk-Harkin, Australia -- union activist, tradeswoman, and artist, Melbourne Radical Women

Erendira Munguia, Mexico -- college mathematics professor, Partido Obrero Socialista (Socialist Workers Party)

Earth-Feather Sovereign, Confederated Colville Tribes -- founder of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington

Charlotte Strauss Swanson, U.S. -- Radical Women member, doctoral researcher in psychology, gender, social justice at University of Tennessee
