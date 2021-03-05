2021 Sacramento Ghanaian Independence Day Celebration by Adapted from 2020 Celebration

Friday Mar 5th, 2021 12:34 PM

Sacramento Ghanaian Independence Day Weekend offers a sneak preview into an exciting new addition to the Farm to Fork Capitol in the Great State of California.

Ghana’s independence from British colonialism in 1957 was not only watched closely by other colonized Africans, but by the leaders of the civil rights movement in the United States.



The campaign for equal rights for black people in the US was at its height and its leaders at the time felt a connection to this soon to be free black African country.



Kwame Nkrumah, then prime minister of the British Gold Coast Colony, was intent on making a political point along with the pomp and circumstance of new nation statehood.



While the US government was invited (represented by Vice President Richard Nixon), so were leaders of the US Civil Rights Movement including Martin Luther King.



In his letter inviting Dr. King to Accra, Nkrumah wrote: “It would give me great personal pleasure if you should be able to attend.”



It was important for Nkrumah to have a figure like King attend the independence celebrations because his vision of Pan-Africanism extended beyond continental Africa.



As a student during 1930s and 1940s in the United States, Nkrumah saw at first hand the racism black people endure and it radicalized his consciousness about Africanness and Blackness.



In some ways, it was a contributing force for him to return home in 1947 and eventually become the lead architect of Ghana’s independence ten years later.



King travelled to Accra, Ghana along with his wife Coretta Scott King on a trip sponsored by the Montgomery Improvement Association and Kings congregation at the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.



Prominent black leaders including Ralph Bunche (the first person of color to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950) and Mordecai Johnson (the first African American president of Howard University) were also also in attendance at the Celebration.



From archival information, it is clear that the two men shared an admiration for one another. Just like King, Nkrumah’s activist platform was premised on nonviolent civil disobedience which he termed “Positive Action” and involved strikes, marches and boycotts of European-made goods.



Positive Action caused Nkrumah and other nationalist leaders to be imprisoned by the colonial administration.



In Accra, the pair shared a private audience and King would later say he was “impressed with the competence and dedication of the prime minister.”



Even though King fell ill during his time in Accra, he attended all the major events that witnessed the end of the colony and the birth of a new nation, with a new name and great optimism.



He attended the last parliamentary session of the colony and at midnight on Mar. 6 when Ghana officially came into being, he watched as Britain’s Union Jack was lowered and replaced with Ghana’s Black Star flag. He witnessed the country’s new anthem reverberate among the jubilant crowd.



“Before I knew it, I started weeping. I was crying for joy. And I knew about all of the struggles, and all of the pain, and all of the agony that these people had gone through for this moment,” King said weeks later.



In a radio interview later that morning, he said he believed Ghana’s independence “will have worldwide implications and repercussions—not only for Asia and Africa, but also for America…

This gives new hope to me in the struggle for freedom as I confront it.”



Indeed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 was passed five months later and a more expansive Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964 outlawing all forms of discrimination in the US. In 1960 alone, 17 black African countries declared independence in what was dubbed ‘The Year of Africa’ joining Ghana and Guinea (1958).



While King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech is known worldwide, his first sermon following his return from Ghana is equally poignant.



In this impassioned sermon which he titled: “The Birth of a New Nation,” King shared his experiences in Ghana and his four takeaways from that trip.



He told his congregation, Ghana’s road to independence should teach African Americans that “the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it. And if Nkrumah and the people of the Gold Coast had not stood up persistently, revolting against the system, it would still be a colony of the British Empire… Freedom only comes through persistent revolt, through persistent agitation, through persistently rising up against the system of evil.”



