Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 3/ 5/2021
Emergency Action: Mumia has Covid-19!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 05
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUCSC Mumia Abu-Jamal Support Collective
Location Details
Santa Cruz Clocktower (corner of Water St. and Pacific Ave.)
Freedom is the Only Treatment!

Political prisoner and UC Santa Cruz graduate student Mumia Abu-Jamal has tested positive for Covid-19 and has also been diagnosed with conjunctive heart failure. In spite of his dire condition, he is not currently being treated at a hospital but instead is being kept in isolation inside a prison infirmary in eastern Pennsylvania.

We know the prison medical system is untrustworthy. Mumia needs to be home with his family and friends. We will gather for phone banking to PA officials and to tell Santa Cruz and UCSC officials to join us in demanding Mumia's immediate release.

FREE MUMIA!
LET OUR ELDERS GO!
RELEASE THE VULNERABLE!
FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS!


In solidarity,
UCSC Mumia Abu-Jamal Support Collective
sm_emergency_action_mumia_has_covid-19_santa_cruz_clock_tower_march_5_2021.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 5th, 2021 11:44 AM
