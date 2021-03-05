Emergency Action: Mumia Has Covid-19!

Freedom is the Only Treatment!



Action at the downtown Santa Cruz clocktower

(corner of Water St. and Pacific Ave.)

Friday, March 5th

4 p.m.



Political prisoner and UC Santa Cruz graduate student Mumia Abu-Jamal has tested positive for Covid-19 and has also been diagnosed with conjunctive heart failure. In spite of his dire condition, he is not currently being treated at a hospital but instead is being kept in isolation inside a prison infirmary in eastern Pennsylvania.



We know the prison medical system is untrustworthy. Mumia needs to be home with his family and friends. We will gather for phone banking to PA officials and to tell Santa Cruz and UCSC officials to join us in demanding Mumia's immediate release.



FREE MUMIA!

LET OUR ELDERS GO!

RELEASE THE VULNERABLE!

FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS!





In solidarity,

In solidarity,

UCSC Mumia Abu-Jamal Support Collective