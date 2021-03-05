top
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 3/ 7/2021
150 years since the birth of Rosa Luxemburg
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 07
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorWorld Socialist Web Site
Location Details
International online streamed event.
March 5 marks the 150th birthday of Rosa Luxemburg, one of the towering revolutionary figures in history.

Luxemburg played a leading role in the Second International, and was the most important leader of the struggle waged by the revolutionary Marxist faction of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) against Eduard Bernstein’s revisionism and the centrism of Karl Kautsky. During World War I, she fought together with Karl Liebknecht against the SPD’s war policy. Luxemburg played a critical role in the founding of the anti-war Spartacus League and the Communist Party of Germany. On January 15, 1919, she and Liebknecht were assassinated by right-wing Freikorp soldiers at the behest of the SPD in the midst of revolutionary struggles in Berlin.

This online event will examine Luxemburg’s role as Marxist theoretician and political leader, and discuss the significance of her immense historical legacy to the contemporary struggle to build a Marxist leadership of the international working class.

Sunday March 7
10:00 AM US Pacific Time
1:00 PM US Eastern Time

Time zone Conversions:

Mexico City: 12 PM, Sunday, March 7
London: 6 PM, Sunday, March 7
Berlin: 7 PM, Sunday, March 7
Istanbul: 9 PM, Sunday, March 7
Mumbai: 11:30 PM, Sunday, March 7
Beijing: 2 AM, Monday, March 8
Sydney: 5 AM, Monday, March 8
sm_rosa_luxemburg_1.jpg
original image (468x700)
For more event information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/rosa...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 5th, 2021 11:33 AM
