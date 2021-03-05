



Stand with us and demand justice for George! All power to the people!



The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression or NAARPR has called for a national day of action on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis

police officer directly responsible for Floyd's death.



Derek Chauvin is the first of the four killer cops to stand trial for the murder of George Floyd. The trial is set to begin Monday, March 8 (with jury selection). The whole world witnessed the brutality that stole George Floyd’s life. People took to the streets in cities and towns in every state in this country to demand justice for him and for all those murdered by police.



On the first day of the trial, Minnesota organizers will hold a mass protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center. In solidarity with this action, LEAD, NAACP, MAIZ, NCUC, FRSO, NAARPR, and partners are holding a rally at San Jose City Hall to demand justice for George Floyd. Police brutality is an undeniable issue across the country, and

San Jose's own SJPD is no exception.



We must hold these killer cops accountable!



This trial is not only important for Minnesota, which has never seen a white police officer prosecuted for murdering a Black person. It is important for the entire country, which was set aflame in rebellion after Floyd’s murder. We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed.



Contact: Northern California Unemployed Committee

Email:



San Jose FB post:



Website info here:



ORGANIZATIONS



Northern California Unemployed Committee

NAACP Silicon Valley

Leaders for Education, Advocacy, and Democracy Filipino (LEAD)

MAiZ: Movimiento de Accion Inspirando Servicio San Jose

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)

NCUC

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP SJSU)

and partners

___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

___________________________________________________________

Justice for George Floyd! Solidarity Rally in San JoseStand with us and demand justice for George! All power to the people!The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression or NAARPR has called for a national day of action on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolispolice officer directly responsible for Floyd's death.Derek Chauvin is the first of the four killer cops to stand trial for the murder of George Floyd. The trial is set to begin Monday, March 8 (with jury selection). The whole world witnessed the brutality that stole George Floyd’s life. People took to the streets in cities and towns in every state in this country to demand justice for him and for all those murdered by police.On the first day of the trial, Minnesota organizers will hold a mass protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center. In solidarity with this action, LEAD, NAACP, MAIZ, NCUC, FRSO, NAARPR, and partners are holding a rally at San Jose City Hall to demand justice for George Floyd. Police brutality is an undeniable issue across the country, andSan Jose's own SJPD is no exception.We must hold these killer cops accountable!This trial is not only important for Minnesota, which has never seen a white police officer prosecuted for murdering a Black person. It is important for the entire country, which was set aflame in rebellion after Floyd’s murder. We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed.Contact: Northern California Unemployed CommitteeEmail: michael.paradela [at] protonmail.com San Jose FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1065594217179609/ Website info here: https://naarpr.org/updates/the-people-vs-derek-chauvin-rally-for-justice-on-trial-day-1/ ORGANIZATIONSNorthern California Unemployed CommitteeNAACP Silicon ValleyLeaders for Education, Advocacy, and Democracy Filipino (LEAD)MAiZ: Movimiento de Accion Inspirando Servicio San JoseFreedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)NCUCStudents for Justice in Palestine (SJP SJSU)and partners___________________________________________________________SAFETY DURING COVID-19Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All TimesIf you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:--Fever--Shortness of breath--Cough--Headache--Loss of smell or tasteCDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html ___________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8917007380...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 5th, 2021 10:36 AM