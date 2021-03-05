top
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 3/ 8/2021
Justice for George Floyd! Solidarity Rally San Jose City Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 08
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNAARPR and partners
Emailmichael.paradela [at] protonmail.com
Phone(669) 256-4207
Location Details
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

MASKS and SAFE DISTANCING; Peaceful rally action
Justice for George Floyd! Solidarity Rally in San Jose

Stand with us and demand justice for George! All power to the people!

The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression or NAARPR has called for a national day of action on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis
police officer directly responsible for Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin is the first of the four killer cops to stand trial for the murder of George Floyd. The trial is set to begin Monday, March 8 (with jury selection). The whole world witnessed the brutality that stole George Floyd’s life. People took to the streets in cities and towns in every state in this country to demand justice for him and for all those murdered by police.

On the first day of the trial, Minnesota organizers will hold a mass protest outside the Hennepin County Government Center. In solidarity with this action, LEAD, NAACP, MAIZ, NCUC, FRSO, NAARPR, and partners are holding a rally at San Jose City Hall to demand justice for George Floyd. Police brutality is an undeniable issue across the country, and
San Jose's own SJPD is no exception.

We must hold these killer cops accountable!

This trial is not only important for Minnesota, which has never seen a white police officer prosecuted for murdering a Black person. It is important for the entire country, which was set aflame in rebellion after Floyd’s murder. We will not rest until we see all four of George Floyd’s killers taken off the streets, and our communities have the power to decide who polices our communities and how our communities are policed.

Contact: Northern California Unemployed Committee
Email: michael.paradela [at] protonmail.com

San Jose FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1065594217179609/

Website info here: https://naarpr.org/updates/the-people-vs-derek-chauvin-rally-for-justice-on-trial-day-1/

ORGANIZATIONS

Northern California Unemployed Committee
NAACP Silicon Valley
Leaders for Education, Advocacy, and Democracy Filipino (LEAD)
MAiZ: Movimiento de Accion Inspirando Servicio San Jose
Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO)
NCUC
Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP SJSU)
and partners
___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
sm_justice.jpg
original image (1654x1654)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8917007380...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 5th, 2021 10:36 AM
Add Your Comments
