This year at the 93rd Academy Awards there’s only one film that focuses on immigration:
"Call Center Blues". Directed by an immigrant woman filmmaker, Geeta Gandbhir,
it depicts deportees grappling with loss, love and the rebuilding of their lives and community
in Tijuana, Mexico.
Many times, the stories of those who’ve been detained or deported are framed in a negative way to scare the public. This leads to policies that abandon much of our immigrant community and prevent policies that would otherwise protect people or reunite families.
The film "Call Center Blues" shows an honest portrayal of life after deportation and the cruelty of the deportation force without ever showing ICE’s side of the story, and it is one that is particularly important and must be heard — both at the Oscars and by President Biden and Congress.
Watch film for FREE here: https://vimeo.com/505335690
Register for Q&A w/ director at 3 PM PT here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/call-center-blues-live-qa-with-the-director
|Friday March 05
|3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|United We Dream
|Online event
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 5th, 2021 8:34 AM
