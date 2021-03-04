International Women's Day
Feminism and Social Justice in 2021
Panel:
Moderator: Blanca Alvarado, first Latina President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors
"Perspectives on women in Santa Clara County"
Panelists:
Mary Celestin, founder of San José Strong
"Black feminism and womanism"
Milina Jovanovic, eco-feminist, professor, author, immigrant policy analyst
"Why we need revolutionary feminism"
Sera Fernando, chief diversity officer for Silicon Valley Pride
"Intentionally intersectional"
Carla Collins, manager of the Office of Gender-based Violence Prevention
"Feminism's 21st century call to action: 5 ways to end gender-based violence now"
Sponsored by Human Agenda
Cosponsors: San Jose Peace & Justice Center
View events for the week of 3/ 8/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|International Women's Day: Feminism and Social Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday March 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Zoom meeting ID: 872 8709 9495
Passcode: 798372
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87287099495
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87287099495
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 10:25 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network