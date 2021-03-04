International Women's Day

Feminism and Social Justice in 2021



Panel:



Moderator: Blanca Alvarado, first Latina President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors

"Perspectives on women in Santa Clara County"



Panelists:



Mary Celestin, founder of San José Strong

"Black feminism and womanism"



Milina Jovanovic, eco-feminist, professor, author, immigrant policy analyst

"Why we need revolutionary feminism"



Sera Fernando, chief diversity officer for Silicon Valley Pride

"Intentionally intersectional"



Carla Collins, manager of the Office of Gender-based Violence Prevention

"Feminism's 21st century call to action: 5 ways to end gender-based violence now"



Sponsored by Human Agenda

Cosponsors: San Jose Peace & Justice Center

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 10:25 PM