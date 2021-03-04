top
International Women's Day: Feminism and Social Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 08
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Emailhumanagendausa [at] gmail.com
Phone408-759-9571
Location Details
Zoom meeting ID: 872 8709 9495
Passcode: 798372
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87287099495
International Women's Day
Feminism and Social Justice in 2021

Panel:

Moderator: Blanca Alvarado, first Latina President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors
"Perspectives on women in Santa Clara County"

Panelists:

Mary Celestin, founder of San José Strong
"Black feminism and womanism"

Milina Jovanovic, eco-feminist, professor, author, immigrant policy analyst
"Why we need revolutionary feminism"

Sera Fernando, chief diversity officer for Silicon Valley Pride
"Intentionally intersectional"

Carla Collins, manager of the Office of Gender-based Violence Prevention
"Feminism's 21st century call to action: 5 ways to end gender-based violence now"

Sponsored by Human Agenda
Cosponsors: San Jose Peace & Justice Center
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87287099495

Download PDF (895.2KB)
Download a flyer here.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87287099495
