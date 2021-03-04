From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Anti Police-Terror Project Files Liability Claim Against City of Santa Cruz
The Anti-Police Terror Project (APTP) has filed a liability claim against the City of Santa Cruz. "Claimant seeks damages resulting from an alleged violation of civil rights related to law enforcement action," city staff states in an agenda report for the March 9 meeting of the Santa Cruz City Council. Other than the one quote from city staff, very few details have been released to the public about the claim, except that the incident in question occurred on May 29, 2020. The City Council is expected to discuss the claim during its closed session on March 9, and a motion to reject APTP's claim has been placed by city staff as item #14 on council's consent agenda.
According to the their website, The Anti Police-Terror Project is, "a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color. We support families surviving police terror in their fight for justice, documenting police abuses and connecting impacted families and community members with resources, legal referrals, and opportunities for healing."
More information:
Anti-Police Terror Project (APTP)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/
Agenda for the March 9 meeting of the Santa Cruz City Council
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1640&doctype=1
