Anti Police-Terror Project Files Liability Claim Against City of Santa Cruz by Santa Cruz Police News

Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 5:36 PM

The Anti-Police Terror Project (APTP) has filed a liability claim against the City of Santa Cruz. "Claimant seeks damages resulting from an alleged violation of civil rights related to law enforcement action," city staff states in an agenda report for the March 9 meeting of the Santa Cruz City Council. Other than the one quote from city staff, very few details have been released to the public about the claim, except that the incident in question occurred on May 29, 2020. The City Council is expected to discuss the claim during its closed session on March 9, and a motion to reject APTP's claim has been placed by city staff as item #14 on council's consent agenda.