



Monday, March 08, 2021@ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



RSVP:



Direct Zoom link:





Monday is International Women’s Day and the eve of what may be the Senate vote for the American Rescue Plan. Our senators will be voting on a bill that would mean relief to millions of hurting families.



International Women’s Day is intended to honor the contributions and women and femme-identified folks. But what we know for a fact is that women, femmes, girls, and their families are suffering. This ongoing pandemic has created illness, joblessness, challenges caring for small children, and shuttered businesses.



The American Rescue Plan is not perfect, but it’s a start towards the relief we need to thrive during these unprecedented times.



Here’s what the American Rescue Plan could mean for you and your family:



--Expanded nutrition assistance for hungry people



--Expanded Child Tax Credit which could mean cutting childhood poverty in half



--Important relief to states and local governments dealing with needing to provide essential services with diminished tax receipts



--Much-needed stimulus checks to survive the COVID economy



--Supplemental unemployment insurance for people who are out of work



--Eviction protection



Join us for an evening of inspiration and motivation. We'll hear from organizers and leaders across the nation and have an opportunity to take action to demand a bailout!

Bread & Roses: Rally Demanding Care & Relief by Passing the American Rescue Plan Now!Monday, March 08, 2021@ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/7a4a4c8a29981f0731d5f1a63690b41ea07b39e0 Direct Zoom link: https://peoplesaction.zoom.us/j/92452577654#success Monday is International Women’s Day and the eve of what may be the Senate vote for the American Rescue Plan. Our senators will be voting on a bill that would mean relief to millions of hurting families.International Women’s Day is intended to honor the contributions and women and femme-identified folks. But what we know for a fact is that women, femmes, girls, and their families are suffering. This ongoing pandemic has created illness, joblessness, challenges caring for small children, and shuttered businesses.The American Rescue Plan is not perfect, but it’s a start towards the relief we need to thrive during these unprecedented times.Here’s what the American Rescue Plan could mean for you and your family:--Expanded nutrition assistance for hungry people--Expanded Child Tax Credit which could mean cutting childhood poverty in half--Important relief to states and local governments dealing with needing to provide essential services with diminished tax receipts--Much-needed stimulus checks to survive the COVID economy--Supplemental unemployment insurance for people who are out of work--Eviction protectionJoin us for an evening of inspiration and motivation. We'll hear from organizers and leaders across the nation and have an opportunity to take action to demand a bailout! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1368465103...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 4:22 PM