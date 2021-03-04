In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8th,
join ERA Coalition's CEO Carol Jenkins and our partner ERAMN during their virtual rally!
Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5 PM PT (7 PM CST)
RSVP: Please send an email to info [at] eramn.org and you will receive a Zoom link response.
|Equal Rights Amendment Virtual Rally for Int’l. Women's Day & Women's History Month
|Date
|Monday March 08
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition & ERAMN
|info [at] eramn.org
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom (register by sending an email to info [at] eramn.org)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1725528778...
