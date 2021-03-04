



Monday, March 8 @ noon PT



Livestream here:



Website info & livestream here:





We will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when peaceful protesters, putting their lives on the line for voting rights, crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama and were met with lethal force at the hands of federal and local law enforcement. This year’s commemoration is especially urgent: The Senate, the US Supreme Court and legislatures around the country are once again debating voting rights.



March 8th is also International Women’s Day, an official United Nations day in support and recognition of women's rights worldwide. We’ll be hearing from poor and low-wealth women and workers, including our union partners, who are organizing and agitating in their communities from Alabama to Appalachia, from California to Carolina.

______________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION:



Fight to keep $15/hour in the COVID relief bill now, and tell the Senate to pass

HR1/SR1 For the People Act now!

_____



Call your representatives and tell them "Thank You" for supporting a $15 minimum wage,

and the HR 1/SR 1: For the People Act for fair elections & voting rights.



You can take action here:

_____



Email or fax a letter to the offices of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin to demand that the $15 fair wage stay in the COVID relief bill, and demand "Support HR 1 / SR 1: For the People Act on for fair elections & voting rights!"



Sen. Kyrsten Sinema:

Phone: 202-224-4521

Fax: (202) 228-0515



Sen. Joe Manchin:

Phone: 202-224-3954

Fax: 202-228-0002

_____



Also, email the White House that the $15 fair wage is essential!



https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

______________________________________________________________



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

--Update the poverty measure

--Guarantee quality housing for all

--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

--Comprehensive and just immigration reform

--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

--Use the power of executive orders

--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 4th, 2021 2:35 PM