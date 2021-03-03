International Women's Day: Womxn Act for Climate Justice
Join us for an amazing speaker line-up of Indigenous, WOC, and other feminist activists fighting for climate justice on behalf of our Earth Mother and all her children, as we all face
the existential crisis of the worsening climate emergency.
Monday, March 8, 2021 @ 10:30am PST USA (1:30pm EST USA / 7:30 PM Europe)
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1816136055431/WN_JWtw3YUOQci66IFWAghLZA
Please check your own time zone to coordinate. Timing is always a challenge on these international calls, and we chose a time that worked as best as possible for our global community.
Womxn worldwide are continuing to call for a different path forward in 2021 and beyond as we reweave and forge a path onward in the midst of multiple crises, with global communities confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and intensified climate chaos, racism, gender and economic inequity, Indigenous rights violations, environmental degradation, and much more.
Please be welcome to join us on International Women’s Day, March 8th for the global event Womxn Act for Climate Justice, a dynamic international network wide event highlighting the struggles and solutions of womxn climate leaders in the WECAN network. During the interactive gathering, we look forward to sharing with you inspiring updates from WECAN regional coordinators and allies, as well as exploring some of our plans and vision for 2021 and how you can be involved.
We are committed and steadfast in our collective and ceaseless fight for Indigenous rights, Black liberation, gender equity, rights of nature, true democracies, climate justice, and the protection of this planet we hold so dear. We are inspired by womxn and feminists who are leading resistance movements, building climate solutions, and re-imagining a future grounded in justice and care globally. The small window of opportunity for acting on the climate crisis is already upon us— now is the time for systemic change and building the just and healthy world we seek.
Why Womxn? for this event we chose to use the written word Womxn, which has roots in intersectional feminism, to uplift the varied and intersectional experiences of womxnhood globally. This is an inclusive space across identities and the gender spectrum.
https://www.wecaninternational.org/
SPEAKERS:
-- Neema Namadamu, WECAN Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo
-- Casey Camp-Horinek (Ponca Nation), Environmental Ambassador, WECAN Senior Project Lead/Board Member
-- Carmen Capriles, WECAN Coordinator for Latin America
-- Monique Verdin (Houma Nation), member of Another Gulf is Possible, Director of The Land Memory Bank & Seed Exchange, and WECAN Indigenous Food Security & Sovereignty Program Coordinator
-- Daiara Tukano, Tukano Indigenous peoples of the Brazilian Amazon, Independent communicator and coordinator of Radio Yande
-- Karina Gonzalez, WECAN Women Speak Programs Coordinator
-- Rebekah Sawers (Yupik) and Kari Ames (Tlingit), WECAN Indigenous Representatives in the Tongass Forest, Alaska
-- Comments and analysis by Osprey Orielle Lake, WECAN Executive Director.
