Join us for a day of Civic Love at People's Park on Friday, March 5, 2021! A community film screening including: "Homeless First" by Anka Karewicz and Travis Schirmer

"Reimagining the City, as our own" by Irene Gustafson

"Makers of History" by Ryan Stopera

"Quarantine Diary" by Yesica Prado Bring a mask, a friend, and a blanket! Full Daily Schedule General Assembly meeting begins at 3PM! 3PM- Food Not Bombs lunch

3:30PM- General Meeting

4:30-5:30PM- Team Build Take a walk for love 36 Questions of Civic Love by National Public Housing Museum 5:30PM- Dinner Cookout

7:15PM- Panel Discussion Presented by: Liberated Lens Collective, People's Park Committee, SF Urban Film Fest Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 3rd, 2021 11:19 AM