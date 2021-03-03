Join us for a day of Civic Love at People's Park on Friday, March 5, 2021!
A community film screening including:
- "Homeless First" by Anka Karewicz and Travis Schirmer
- "Reimagining the City, as our own" by Irene Gustafson
- "Makers of History" by Ryan Stopera
- "Quarantine Diary" by Yesica Prado
Bring a mask, a friend, and a blanket!
Full Daily Schedule
General Assembly meeting begins at 3PM!
- 3PM- Food Not Bombs lunch
- 3:30PM- General Meeting
- 4:30-5:30PM- Team Build
- Take a walk for love
- 36 Questions of Civic Love by National Public Housing Museum
- 5:30PM- Dinner Cookout
- 7:15PM- Panel Discussion
Presented by: Liberated Lens Collective, People's Park Committee, SF Urban Film Fest