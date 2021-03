๐๐€๐˜ ๐€๐‘๐„๐€ ๐’๐“๐€๐๐ƒ๐’ ๐ˆ๐ ๐’๐Ž๐‹๐ˆ๐ƒ๐€๐‘๐ˆ๐“๐˜

๐‰๐Ž๐ˆ๐ ๐”๐’ ๐“๐Ž ๐ƒ๐„๐ ๐„๐๐ƒ ๐Š๐’๐‡๐€๐Œ๐€ ๐’๐€๐–๐€๐๐“ ๐€๐†๐€๐ˆ๐๐’๐“ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐๐ˆ๐‹๐‹๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐€๐ˆ๐‘๐„ ๐ ๐”๐๐ƒ๐„๐ƒ ๐‘๐ˆ๐†๐‡๐“ ๐–๐ˆ๐๐† ๐‘๐„๐‚๐€๐‹๐‹ ๐€๐“๐“๐„๐Œ๐๐“!

๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ž๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

Local Speakers and Endorsers include:

-๐‘ถ๐’‚๐’Œ๐’๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐‘ช๐’๐’–๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ท๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’• Nikki Fortunato Bas

-๐‘ถ๐’‚๐’Œ๐’๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐‘ช๐’๐’–๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ด๐’†๐’Ž๐’ƒ๐’†๐’“ Carroll Fife

-๐‘ถ๐’‚๐’Œ๐’๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘บ๐’„๐’‰๐’๐’๐’ ๐‘ฉ๐’๐’‚๐’“๐’ ๐‘ซ๐’Š๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’๐’“ Mike Hutchinson

-๐‘ถ๐‘ฌ๐‘จ ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘จ๐’๐’‚๐’Ž๐’†๐’ ๐’‚ ๐‘ณ๐’‚๐’ƒ๐’๐’“ ๐‘ช๐’๐’–๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ท๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’• Keith Brown



Event Co-hosted by Socialist Alternative and East Bay DSA



With Biden in office and right wing extremists storming the Capitol, socialists and progressives know that our work is far from over. Working people need to stand together in solidarity against the right-wing attempt to silence Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and the Black Lives Matter movement with a recall campaign! The recall campaign, if successful, would overturn last yearโ€™s re-election and push a working-class representative out of office. Most importantly, the recall effort is an attempt to undermine Seattleโ€™s social movements, which have won major victories against big business.



The right wing and big business are furious about the Defund Seattle Police campaign, our movementโ€™s historic Amazon Tax victory, our renters rights victories, $15/hr minimum wage, and how Kshama has used her city council office to fight relentlessly for working people and the oppressed.



Seattle was the first major city to win a $15 minimum wage, which emboldened the national movement for $15. Like the Bay Area, Seattle faces a massive housing crisis and Kshama provides bold leadership in the movement for rent control and renters rights, and against predatory, ultra-rich landlords.



In the height of the pandemic, ordinary people are facing deep inequality, unaffordable housing and evictions, economic crisis, police violence, and climate crisis. This is why now, more than ever, we need independent socialist politicians like Kshama who are fighting fiercely for the interests of working people.



We must go all out in Seattle, the Bay Area, and around the country to defend Kshamaโ€™s seat, the movement she represents, and the world we deserve!

For more event information: http://tiny.one/KshamaZoomRally

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 3rd, 2021 6:00 AM