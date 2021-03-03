𝐁𝐀𝐘 𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐘

𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍 𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐓!

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Local Speakers and Endorsers include:

-𝑶𝒂𝒌𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 Nikki Fortunato Bas

-𝑶𝒂𝒌𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒍 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 Carroll Fife

-𝑶𝒂𝒌𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒍 𝑩𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑫𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 Mike Hutchinson

-𝑶𝑬𝑨 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑨𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒂 𝑳𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒓 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 Keith Brown



Event Co-hosted by Socialist Alternative and East Bay DSA



With Biden in office and right wing extremists storming the Capitol, socialists and progressives know that our work is far from over. Working people need to stand together in solidarity against the right-wing attempt to silence Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and the Black Lives Matter movement with a recall campaign! The recall campaign, if successful, would overturn last year’s re-election and push a working-class representative out of office. Most importantly, the recall effort is an attempt to undermine Seattle’s social movements, which have won major victories against big business.



The right wing and big business are furious about the Defund Seattle Police campaign, our movement’s historic Amazon Tax victory, our renters rights victories, $15/hr minimum wage, and how Kshama has used her city council office to fight relentlessly for working people and the oppressed.



Seattle was the first major city to win a $15 minimum wage, which emboldened the national movement for $15. Like the Bay Area, Seattle faces a massive housing crisis and Kshama provides bold leadership in the movement for rent control and renters rights, and against predatory, ultra-rich landlords.



In the height of the pandemic, ordinary people are facing deep inequality, unaffordable housing and evictions, economic crisis, police violence, and climate crisis. This is why now, more than ever, we need independent socialist politicians like Kshama who are fighting fiercely for the interests of working people.



We must go all out in Seattle, the Bay Area, and around the country to defend Kshama’s seat, the movement she represents, and the world we deserve!

For more event information: http://tiny.one/KshamaZoomRally

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 3rd, 2021 6:00 AM