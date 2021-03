Namibian National Mineworkers Union Swakop uranium miners protested the importation of 17 unskilled Chinese workers to replace unionized labor in the mine.

Stop Union Busting! Namibian Mineworkers Union Swakop Uranium Miners Protest Chinese Owners BossesNamibia Mineworkers Union Swakop uranium mine workers protested over the importation of 17 unskilled laborersreplacing Namibian Mineworkers Union Members. This is the second NMW uranium mine where Chinese ownershave improperly brought in Chinese workers to illegally replace Namibian workers.