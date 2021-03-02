top
Stop Union Busting! Namibian Mineworkers Swakop Uranium Miners Protest Chinese Bosses
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 11:20 PM
Namibian National Mineworkers Union Swakop uranium miners protested the importation of 17 unskilled Chinese workers to replace unionized labor in the mine.
sm_namibia_mine_protest_delivered.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stop Union Busting! Namibian Mineworkers Union Swakop Uranium Miners Protest Chinese Owners Bosses
Namibia Mineworkers Union Swakop uranium mine workers protested over the importation of 17 unskilled laborers
replacing Namibian Mineworkers Union Members. This is the second NMW uranium mine where Chinese owners
have improperly brought in Chinese workers to illegally replace Namibian workers.

Additional media:
Rehire Namibia Mineworker Union Rossing Leaders President Xi-Jinping! Rally At SF Chinese Consulate
https://youtu.be/kjLdDEnONqo

Namibia Mine Workers Union Rossing Leaders Report On CNNC & Letter To Chinese President Xi-Jinping
https://youtu.be/oNoaMxLiC9U

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium
Corporation Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR

Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/YtOkq3tczVk
§Namibian MInerworkers Protest At Swakop
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 11:20 PM
sm_img_6132.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This is the second Namibian uranium mine that Chinese bosses have brought in Chinese workers to replace Namibian workers.
https://youtu.be/YtOkq3tczVk
§Stop Exploitation Demand Namibian Mineworkers At Uranium Mine
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 11:20 PM
sm_img_6131.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Namibian Mineworkers Union members face a growing attack on their union and labor rights by Chinese bosses.
https://youtu.be/YtOkq3tczVk
