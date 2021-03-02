From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Goff by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM There are now plans to build 8,000 high priced condos on contaminated Treasure Island. Thousands of residents many of them Black and poor have been contaminated and sickened by serious radioactive contamination. Civil rights attorney Stanley Goff talks about the issue of his lawsuit representing residents who have been harmed from the contamination. He also talks about the cover-up of the serious health and safety problems.





Thousands of working class residents and former Navy personnel and families along with with TI workers have already been contaminated and sickened by the dangerous Super-Fund site. WorkWeek interviews attorney Stanley Goff about his lawsuit representing the residents and why this massive cover-up continues.



He also discusses the role of San Francisco Health Department Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell whose salary is paid for by developer Lennar and who has been involved in helping to sell the condos at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.



The Mayor London Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom and Congress women Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein all continue to support the condo development projects in Hunters Point and Treasure Island despite the health epidemic and massive $1 billion Eco-fraud cover-up.



This interview was done on 3/2/21



§ Treasure Island Construction With No Protection For Residents Or Workers by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM The City, State and Federal government are allowing a massive construction project without any oversight and protection for the residents and workers. Cal-OSHA and other California State agencies have been missing in action. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ SF Department of Public Health Evironmental Engineer Paid For By Lennar by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM London Breed's Department of Public Health has ignored the serious health needs of the residents and workers. DPH Environmental Engineers Amy Brownell whose salary is paid for by Lennar has been helping to sell condos at Hunters Point. Mayor London Breed continues to keep Amy Brownell on as an Environmental Engineer and sales representative for the developer Lennar. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ Democratic Leader Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris Support Development by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM Congresswoman and House Leader Nancy Pelosi has refused to have any Congressional hearings of the $1 billion Eco-Fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America. Former SF DA, California Attorney General, California Senator and now US Vice President refused to defend Hunters Point whistleblowers and also the massive fraud at both Hunters Point and Treasure Island. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ Residents Were Not Warned About Radioactive Dangers At Sight by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM Attorney Stanley Goff in his suit charges that the City, State and US government agencies refused to warn the residents that there were radioactive contaminants on the Island and it was a Superfund site. San Francisco politicians were able to manipulate the EPA to prevent Treasure Island's development as a Superfund site despite the fact is connected directly to Hunters Point and was a nuclear training facility for sailors. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ Gavin Newsom, Willie Brown & Former Mayor Ed Lee by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM Governor Gavin Newsom has pushed the development of Treasure Island and also starved Cal-OSHA and other State Agencies from properly regulating and doing oversight on Treasure Island and many other sites. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ Treasure Island Residents Andre Patterson & Felita Sample Protesting Contamination by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM Former Treasure Island resident Andre Patterson and Felita Sample and their families became seriously ill as a result of the radioactive contamination. They also reported that they had contacted Kamala Harris when she was running for Senator and she promised to support their efforts to defend the residents on her Facebook page. After she got elected she ignored her promise to the Patterson and Sample. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q

§ Billions for High Price Condos In Radioactive Dump Site by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 PM Plans are continuing for a massive development on sinking radioactive contaminated Treasure Island. This is being pushed ahead despite many health and safety along with environmental hazards. https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q