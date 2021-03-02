From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Goff
There are now plans to build 8,000 high priced condos on contaminated Treasure Island. Thousands of residents many of them Black and poor have been contaminated and sickened by serious radioactive contamination. Civil rights attorney Stanley Goff talks about the issue of his lawsuit representing residents who have been harmed from the contamination. He also talks about the cover-up of the serious health and safety problems.
Over 8,000 high priced condos are planned to be constructed on the former US Navy radioactive training and dump site on Treasure Island.
Thousands of working class residents and former Navy personnel and families along with with TI workers have already been contaminated and sickened by the dangerous Super-Fund site. WorkWeek interviews attorney Stanley Goff about his lawsuit representing the residents and why this massive cover-up continues.
He also discusses the role of San Francisco Health Department Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell whose salary is paid for by developer Lennar and who has been involved in helping to sell the condos at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.
The Mayor London Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom and Congress women Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein all continue to support the condo development projects in Hunters Point and Treasure Island despite the health epidemic and massive $1 billion Eco-fraud cover-up.
This interview was done on 3/2/21
Additional media:
Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & To Shutdown The Multi-Billion DollarDevelopment
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU
"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI
Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/
What politicians, the Navy and the EPA don’t want you to know: Treasure Island and Hunters Point are equally toxic Superfund sites
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/what-politicians-the-navy-and-the-epa-dont-want-you-to-know-treasure-island-and-hunters-point-are-equally-toxic-superfund-sites/
"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXCXWV7Kfkk&t=41s
Media silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/media-silent-as-navy-digs-1280-radiological-objects-from-treasure-island/
Treasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
Navy altered SF Hunters Point cleanup to cover, not remove, toxic soil
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Report-Navy-altered-
Hunters-Point-cleanup-to-14302320.php?utm_campaign=CMS%20Sharing%20Tools%20&utm_source=share-by-email&utm_medium=email
San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
