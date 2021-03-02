top
Watch Party! House Votes on the For the People Act (#HR1) w/ Voto Latino & More
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 03
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDeclaration for American Democracy coalition
Location Details
Virtual watch party via livestream: https://www.facebook.com/votolatino/
Join Voto Latino, Sierra Club, People for the American Way, and 190+ other organizations of the Declaration for American Democracy coalition on this historic day as we watch and celebrate the US House of Representatives vote on the passage of the #ForThePeopleAct (#HR1).

Featuring speakers from across our coalition and from the Capitol. Full speakers list to be released soon.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST

Watch livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/votolatino/

Info on HR 1/SR 1 For the People Act here: https://dfadcoalition.org/

ORGANIZATIONS

--Voto Latino
--Sierra Club
--People For the American Way
and more members of the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition


ABOUT: Declaration for American Democracy Coalition

https://dfadcoalition.org/

Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.

To learn more about how democracy reform is critical to achieving progress on the issues voters care about most, read our report at the link below: "Fixing Our Broken Democracy:.

https://dfadcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/DFAD-Fixing-Our-Broken-Democracy-Issue-Briefs-March-2020.pdf
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1138552626...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 2:27 PM
