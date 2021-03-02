Join Voto Latino, Sierra Club, People for the American Way, and 190+ other organizations of the Declaration for American Democracy coalition on this historic day as we watch and celebrate the US House of Representatives vote on the passage of the #ForThePeopleAct (#HR1).
Featuring speakers from across our coalition and from the Capitol. Full speakers list to be released soon.
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Watch livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/votolatino/
Info on HR 1/SR 1 For the People Act here: https://dfadcoalition.org/
ORGANIZATIONS
--Voto Latino
--Sierra Club
--People For the American Way
and more members of the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
ABOUT: Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
https://dfadcoalition.org/
Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.
To learn more about how democracy reform is critical to achieving progress on the issues voters care about most, read our report at the link below: "Fixing Our Broken Democracy:.
https://dfadcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/DFAD-Fixing-Our-Broken-Democracy-Issue-Briefs-March-2020.pdf
