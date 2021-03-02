top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 3/20/2021
San Jose Rally Demanding End the Forever Wars Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 20
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCode Pink & partners
Location Details
"Peace Corner": Intersection of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd at the border of San Jose & Santa Clara (intersection sidewalk in front of Santana Row)

MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED
On the first day of spring, Saturday March 20, 2021 at noon PT, we will be at the Peace Corner (Stevens Creek and Winchester Blvds) for a noontime rally with masks and social distancing, demanding End the Endless Wars!

Joining #43, #44, and #45 in prolonging US forever wars, #46 Joe Biden bombed Syria on February 25. The US strike on Syria was carried out without the authorization of Congress and was illegal under national and international law. As Rep. Ro Khanna stated, “We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate.”

Biden’s strike on Syria is counterproductive to US interests since it could sabotage diplomatic efforts to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal. And of course, Pentagon spending to maintain and expand the deadly US presence in the region – costing $1million per minute — is counterproductive to investing in what really makes us safe: Medicare for All; a Green New Deal; housing for all; full employment; great public education and much more.
___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing are Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
defund-war.png
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org/protest-bidens-wa...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 1:33 PM
§
by Code Pink & partners
Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 1:33 PM
code_pink.jpg
https://sanjosepeace.org/protest-bidens-wa...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 267.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code