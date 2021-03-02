



Joining #43, #44, and #45 in prolonging US forever wars, #46 Joe Biden bombed Syria on February 25. The US strike on Syria was carried out without the authorization of Congress and was illegal under national and international law. As Rep. Ro Khanna stated, “We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate.”



Biden’s strike on Syria is counterproductive to US interests since it could sabotage diplomatic efforts to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal. And of course, Pentagon spending to maintain and expand the deadly US presence in the region – costing $1million per minute — is counterproductive to investing in what really makes us safe: Medicare for All; a Green New Deal; housing for all; full employment; great public education and much more.

SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing are Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

On the first day of spring, Saturday March 20, 2021 at noon PT, we will be at the Peace Corner (Stevens Creek and Winchester Blvds) for a noontime rally with masks and social distancing, demanding End the Endless Wars!

