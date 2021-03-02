



Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 5 PM PT



RSVP:



Press release:





Join our special guests and Common Cause experts on Thursday to discuss the H.R. 1/S.1

For the People Act -- you'll have a chance to ask questions and join the conversation about our strategy to make voting rights, money in politics, redistricting, and ethics reforms a priority in the new Congress.



The For The People Act is a voting rights, campaign finance, redistricting reform, and ethics bill to level the playing field in our democracy. It was introduced as the top priority of the

new Congress -- H.R. 1/S.1 -- because everything else depends on our democracy working for all of us.



Our freedom to vote is sacred – we must protect and expand it to ensure that all eligible Americans have a voice in our democracy.



Passing the For the People Act will...



✅ Modernize voter registration



✅ Enhance election security



✅ Expand early voting options



✅ Restore voting rights to people with prior felony convictions

