ORGANIZING CALL TO SUPPORT PASSAGE OF FOR THE PEOPLE ACT
Thursday, March 4, 2021 @ 5 PM PT
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/commoncause/event/377215/
Press release: https://www.commoncause.org/press-release/common-cause-urges-u-s-house-members-to-support-the-for-the-people-act-h-r-1-2/
Join our special guests and Common Cause experts on Thursday to discuss the H.R. 1/S.1
For the People Act -- you'll have a chance to ask questions and join the conversation about our strategy to make voting rights, money in politics, redistricting, and ethics reforms a priority in the new Congress.
The For The People Act is a voting rights, campaign finance, redistricting reform, and ethics bill to level the playing field in our democracy. It was introduced as the top priority of the
new Congress -- H.R. 1/S.1 -- because everything else depends on our democracy working for all of us.
Our freedom to vote is sacred – we must protect and expand it to ensure that all eligible Americans have a voice in our democracy.
Passing the For the People Act will...
✅ Modernize voter registration
✅ Enhance election security
✅ Expand early voting options
✅ Restore voting rights to people with prior felony convictions
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 3/ 4/2021
|For The People Act: Voting Rights, Stop Gerrymandering, End Mega Monied Politics
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 04
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Common Cause
|Location Details
|Online/virtual organizing call
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CommonCause/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 1:06 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network