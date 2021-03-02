top
Unite for Liberation: It's Not Food, It's Violence
Date Sunday March 14
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
Crescent Lawn UC Berkeley
Trillions of animals are being killed. The climate crisis is accelerating faster than ever. Workers, consumers and the general public are being exploited for profit by powerful industries who corrupt governments. If we fail to help mobilize a mass movement of nonviolent direct action to put pressure on powerful systems and institutions. This is why we organize and mobilize and even during this pandemic, we must keep working to build and empower grassroots activism in our neighborhoods and around the world. This is why on March 14th we will #UniteForLiberation with activists around the world for a collective protest broadcasted live.
