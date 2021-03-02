Trillions of animals are being killed. The climate crisis is accelerating faster than ever. Workers, consumers and the general public are being exploited for profit by powerful industries who corrupt governments. If we fail to help mobilize a mass movement of nonviolent direct action to put pressure on powerful systems and institutions. This is why we organize and mobilize and even during this pandemic, we must keep working to build and empower grassroots activism in our neighborhoods and around the world. This is why on March 14th we will #UniteForLiberation with activists around the world for a collective protest broadcasted live. Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:21 AM