Factory farming is a growing industry in California. Many farms are even expanding with state funding. This is a threat to our environment, our public health, and to more and more animals every year who suffer in these violent places.
The time to act is now, that’s why on March 18th activists will take action to demand that Governor Gavin Newsom stops the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in California. We are mobilizing activists to participate in an online action to support the activists on the ground and we need YOUR support!
If you are interested in attending the in-person action please email directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com for more information
|Date
|Thursday March 18
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|ONLINE
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3756873451...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:14 AM
