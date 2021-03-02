

The time to act is now, that’s why on March 18th activists will take action to demand that Governor Gavin Newsom stops the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in California. We are mobilizing activists to participate in an online action to support the activists on the ground and we need YOUR support!

If you are interested in attending the in-person action please email directaction [at] directactioneverywhere.com for more information For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3756873451...

