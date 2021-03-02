Join us via zoom for an introductory training into our open rescue procedure. This is part two of a three part series. In this training we will be covering the basics that all potential OR team members need to know. We will also be covering the roles of driver and lookout.
Attend each section to get a well rounded overview of the skills and knowledge needed to be an open rescue team member. The basics will be repeated at all three parts you only need to attend that section once.
Schedule:
5:00 - 5:45pm - The Basics
5:45 - 6:45pm - Roles Training -
Animal Caregiver
6:45 - 7:00pm - Q&A
|Open Rescue Training Part 3: The Basics + Driver and Lookout
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 21
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|ONLINE
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1343121085...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 7:07 AM
