top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 3/ 6/2021
Demonstrate for CA Single Payer Healthcare: Honk & Wave for CalCare
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 06
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St.
Mountain View
There is a new bill #AB1400 for a single payer plan for California...Help publicize it, help win for all Californians!
We have signs and banners to share or bring your own.

National Nurses United Says: AB 1400 would guarantee comprehensive, high-quality health care for all Californians as a human right, leading the nation in the larger fight for health care justice.

Rally Sponsors: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition (Raging Grannies Action League, member organization)

Co-sponsors Include:
Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America
South Bay PNHP Physicians for a National Health Program
South Bay SNaHP Students for a National Health Program

sm_screen_shot_2021-03-02_at_2.33.43_am.jpg
original image (746x750)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2715432535...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 2nd, 2021 3:18 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 262.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code