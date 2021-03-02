There is a new bill #AB1400 for a single payer plan for California...Help publicize it, help win for all Californians!
We have signs and banners to share or bring your own.
National Nurses United Says: AB 1400 would guarantee comprehensive, high-quality health care for all Californians as a human right, leading the nation in the larger fight for health care justice.
Rally Sponsors: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition (Raging Grannies Action League, member organization)
Co-sponsors Include:
Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America
South Bay PNHP Physicians for a National Health Program
South Bay SNaHP Students for a National Health Program
Demonstrate for CA Single Payer Healthcare: Honk & Wave for CalCare
|Saturday March 06
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Raging Grannies
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
Intersection of El Camino Real and Castro St.
Mountain View
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2715432535...
