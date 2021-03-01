top
Drive Out Factory Farming - March Day of Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 06
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDXE
Location Details
25246 W Dorris Ave
Coalinga, CA 93210
Factory farming is a growing industry in California. Many farms are even expanding with state funding. This is a threat to our environment, our public health, and to more and more animals every year who suffer in these violent places. That is why on March 6th people throughout the state will unite at the frontlines of factory farming in California to bear witness and demand that Governor Gavin Newsom stops the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in California.

The action will include a car caravan component, and we’ll provide supplies to decorate your car. We’re also planning to bring free No More Factory Farms shirts for attendees to wear and keep.

Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-out-fac...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 1st, 2021 8:29 PM
